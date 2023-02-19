FYI Calendar: Guided tour of Picasso exhibit today at FSRAM

Feb. 19 (Sunday)

Blues at the Bakery -- 1-6 p.m., The Bakery District in Fort Smith. Free. bakeryfs.com.

Guided Tour -- "Pablo Picasso," 2 p.m., Fort Smith Regional Art Museum. Free; no registration required. fsram.org.

__

Feb. 20 (Monday)

Artist of the Month -- Book fold art by Heather Bryant, through Feb. 28, Fort Smith Miller Library. Free. fortsmithlibrary.org.

Dewey's Cafe Artist of the Month -- Photographer Will Henson, through Feb. 28, Fort Smith Main Library. Free. fortsmithlibrary.org.

Across America -- With photographer Jim Anderson, through March 31, F0rt Smith Main Library. Free. fortsmithlibrary.org.

Life Drawing -- 1-3 p.m. Mondays with Jan Graham-McMillen, Arts on Main in Van Buren. Free. Register at artsonmainvb.com.

Monday Night Trivia -- 6:30 p.m., The Bakery District in Fort Smith. bakeryfs.com.

__

Feb. 21 (Tuesday)

Cinema Tea -- 11:30 a.m.-2 p.m., Van Buren Public Library. Free. crawfordcountylib.org.

Stringed Instrument Lessons -- 3:45-5 p.m., Mountainburg Public Library. Free. crawfordcountylib.org.

__

Feb. 22 (Wednesday)

Tabletop Club -- 3-5 p.m., Mulberry Public Library. Free. crawfordcountylib.org.

Art Classes -- 3:30 p.m., Alma Public Library. Free. crawfordcountylib.org.

Free Play -- Board games, 3:30-6:15 p.m., Mountainburg Public Library. Free. crawfordcountylib.org.

Authors in the Afternoon -- With Jade Lawson, author of children's book "Going to the Circus for My Birthday," 4-6 p.m. open house, F0rt Smith Main Library. Free. fortsmithlibrary.org.

Wednesday Night Cornhole -- 6:30 p.m., The Bakery District in Fort Smith. bakeryfs.com.

__

Feb. 23 (Thursday)

Anyone Can Learn to Letter -- 10:30 a.m.-noon, Fort Smith Windsor Library. Free. fortsmithlibrary.org.

Drop In and Draw -- 1-3 p.m., Fort Smith Regional Art Museum. Free. fsram.org.

Fiber Arts -- 1:30 p.m., Van Buren Public Library. Free. crawfordcountylib.org.

Adult Crafty Corner -- 2-3 p.m., Fort Smith Miller Library. Free. fortsmithlibrary.org.

Healthy Hearts, Healthy Women -- With Mercy interventional cardiologist Dr. Priyanka Sanon, 6:30-8 p.m., Fort Smith Main Library. Free. fortsmithlibrary.org.

Life Drawing -- With Jan Graham-McMillen, 6:30-8:30 p.m. Thursdays, Arts on Main in Van Buren. Free. Register at artsonmainvb.com.

__

Feb. 24 (Friday)

Black History Movie Matinee -- "Nothing But a Man," 2 p.m., Fort Smith Main Library. Free. fortsmithlibrary.org.

Bingo for Books -- 4 p.m., Alma Public Library. Free. crawfordcountylib.org.

__

Feb. 25 (Saturday)

Black Heritage Celebration -- With Tommy Terrific's Wacky Magic, 2-4 p.m., Fort Smith Main Library. Free. fortsmithlibrary.org.

-- Becca Martin-Brown

bmartin@nwaonline.com