FYI Calendar: ‘Moulin Rouge’ at WAC, ‘Little Shop of Horrors’ at APT, more

Feb. 19 (Sunday)

Drop-In Artmaking -- 1-4 p.m., Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Blues at the Bakery -- 1-6 p.m., The Bakery District in Fort Smith. Free. bakeryfs.com.

Guided Tour -- "Pablo Picasso," 2 p.m., Fort Smith Regional Art Museum. Free; no registration required. fsram.org.

"Moulin Rouge! The Musical" -- 2 p.m., Walton Arts Center in Fayetteville. $51 & up. 443-5600 or waltonartscenter.org.

"Little Shop of Horrors" -- What happens when a nerdy plant shop employee discovers something unique and names it Audrey II, 2 p.m. Feb. 19; 8 p.m. Feb. 23-25; 2 p.m. Feb. 26, Arkansas Public Theatre at the Victory in downtown Rogers. $25-$55. arkansaspublictheatre.org/tickets or 631-8988.

"Kim's Convenience" -- An immigrant family has to make hard decisions about their future, 2 p.m. Sunday, 7:30 p.m. Tuesday-Friday; 2 & 7:30 p.m. Saturday, extended through Feb. 26, TheatreSquared in Fayetteville. $20-$54. 777-7477 or theatre2.org.

"Hedda Gabler" -- 2 p.m. Feb. 19; 7:30 p.m. Feb. 22-25; 2 p.m. Feb. 26, University Theatre on the University of Arkansas campus in Fayetteville. $5-$20. uark.universitytickets.com.

Feb. 20 (Monday)

Drop-In Tour: Collection Highlights -- 11:30 a.m. Monday, Thursday & Sunday, 2 p.m. Saturday, Garrison Lobby at Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Drop-In Tour: Architecture -- 1 p.m. Monday, Thursday, Sunday, Garrison Lobby at Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Feb. 21 (Tuesday)

Volunteer Income Tax Assistance -- 9:30 a.m.-3 p.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

Mindfulness Meditation -- 5:30 p.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

Panel Discussion -- "Perspectives on Black History: Trends in Education and the Future of Learning," 6 p.m., Smith-Pendergraft Campus Center Reynolds Room at the University of Arkansas at Fort Smith. Part of Black History Month. Free. Email Rachel.Putman@uafs.edu.

Feb. 22 (Wednesday)

Library Book Club -- 9 a.m., Bella Vista Public Library. Free. bvpl.

Gentle Flow Yoga -- 10:30 a.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

Drop-In Tour: Big Picture -- Art, architecture and nature, 11:30 a.m. Wednesday, Friday & Saturday, Garrison Lobby at Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

3 In 30 -- Three artworks in 30 minutes, 12:30 p.m. Wednesday, Friday & Saturday, Garrison Lobby at Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Authors in the Afternoon -- With Jade Lawson, author of children's book "Going to the Circus for My Birthday," 4-6 p.m. open house, F0rt Smith Main Library. Free. fortsmithlibrary.org.

Hygge Winter Series -- Arm knitting, 6 p.m., Bentonville Public Library. Free. Wait list at bentonvillelibrary.org.

"Land Grant Excellence" -- With Charles Robinson, UA chancellor, 6 p.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

Feb. 23 (Thursday)

Nativing Suburbia -- Neighborhood Gardening Series Part I with the Pollinator Partnership, 9:30 a.m., Bentonville Public Library. Free. Register at bentonvillelibrary.org.

Citizenship Classes -- 3:30 p.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

Silent Book Club -- 5 p.m., 211 Cafe at Bentonville Public Library. Free. bentonvillelibrary.org.

Evenings In Eleven -- 5 p.m. & 6 p.m. Feb. 23-24, Eleven Restaurant at Crystal Bridges Museum. $89. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

True Crime Club -- With LaDonna Humphrey, author of "Strangled," 5:30 p.m., Bella Vista Public Library. Free. bvpl.

Cocktail Tour -- Gallery Games, 6 p.m., Crystal Bridges Museum. $20. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Paper Crafters Unite! -- An open crafting event, 6 p.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

UA Press Author Spotlight -- Colin Woodward, author of "Country Boy: The Roots of Johnny Cash," 6 p.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. Register at faylib.org.

Fabulous Fiction Book Club -- 6:30 p.m., Rogers Public Library. Free. rogerspubliclibrary.org.

Healthy Hearts, Healthy Women -- With Mercy interventional cardiologist Dr. Priyanka Sanon, 6:30-8 p.m., Fort Smith Main Library. Free. fortsmithlibrary.org.

Feb. 24 (Friday)

Black History Movie Matinee -- "Nothing But a Man," 2 p.m., Fort Smith Main Library. Free. fortsmithlibrary.org.

CB to You -- 5-8 p.m., NWA for Ukraine, Arkansas Arts Academy in Rogers. Hosted by Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Cocktail & Create -- Self-portraits with Shawn Quilliams, 6-8 p.m., Eleven at Crystal Bridges Museum. $20. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Tastemakers | Fermentation Lecture -- With James Beard award-winning food writer, author, and activist Sandor Katz, 6-8 p.m., Fermentation Hall at The Momentary in Bentonville. $45. themomentary.org.

Feb. 25 (Saturday)

Black History Month -- With Tommy Terrific's Wacky Magic, 10 a.m., Rogers Public Library. Free. rogerspubliclibrary.org.

Meditation & Art -- 10:30 a.m., Crystal Bridges Museum. $8. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Gallery Conversation -- With Zeke Pena, 1 p.m., Early American Gallery at Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Drop-In Artmaking -- 1-4 p.m., Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Jazz Concert -- With the Bentonville High School jazz band, 2 p.m., Bentonville Public Library. Free. bentonvillelibrary.org.

Air Dry Clay Pots -- With Chase Wilson, 2 p.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. Wait list at faylib.org.

Black Heritage Celebration -- With Tommy Terrific's Wacky Magic, 2-4 p.m., Fort Smith Main Library. Free. fortsmithlibrary.org.

Natural Hair Care ‚ With Meka Ford, 3 p.m., Rogers Public Library. Free. rogerspubliclibrary.org.

On Show

Museum of Native American History -- is changing its hours to 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday beginning Jan. 31. The museum will be open for group tours and school field trips from 9 to 11 a.m., by reservation only. 273-2456 or email info@monah.us.

"Ken Smith's Buffalo River Country" -- Remembering the creation of the national river, extended through Feb. 28, Shiloh Museum of Ozark History in Springdale. Free. 750-8165 or shilohmuseum.org.

"Andrew Kilgore: 100 Photographs" -- Through March 19; gallery hours are 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday-Friday and one hour before most performances, Joy Pratt Markham Gallery at the Walton Arts Center in Fayetteville. Free. There will be a conversation with Kilgore at 6 p.m. Feb. 26, in Joy Pratt Markham Gallery. This conversation is free and open to the public. waltonartscenter.org; private tours may be scheduled by emailing visualarts@waltonartscenter.org.

"Entre/Between" -- Presenting works that speak to Latinx histories living within and between the United States, through March 20, Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. crystalbridges.org.

"In The Making" -- A new, interactive exhibition designed to highlight the creative processes involved in turning inspiration into real objects, along with many of the messy steps, experiments, mistakes and lessons learned along the way, through May 2023, Scott Family Amazeum in Bentonville. $11. amazeum.org.

"From Portraits to Polaroids" -- The evolution of photography through the lens of Northwest Arkansas, through July 8, Rogers Historical Museum, corner of Second and Cherry in the Rogers Historic District. Free. rogershistoricalmuseum.org or 621-1154.

"Architecture at Home" -- Five housing prototypes intended to act as a conversation starter for how to improve the places where people live, through 2023, Orchard Trail at Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. crystalbridges.org.

-- Becca Martin-Brown

