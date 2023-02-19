Georgia, Arkansas trying to climb up

Two women's basketball teams will be on the hunt to help their NCAA Tournament chances today in Athens, Ga.

With three games left in the regular season, the University of Arkansas and Georgia both sit firmly on the bubble. Arkansas (19-9, 6-7 SEC) visits the Lady Bulldogs at 11 a.m. Central in a crucial game for both teams' resumes.

ESPN's Charlie Creme currently has Arkansas and Georgia (18-9, 7-6 SEC) projected as two of the final five teams to make the NCAA Tournament. His model forecasts the Razorbacks slotted for an 11-seed play-in game.

Arkansas Coach Mike Neighbors said he knows the importance of his team's final stretch toward its postseason hopes.

"They're a team right there in the mix with us," Neighbors said of Georgia. "You know, we're right there all kind of all in that same spot. I think we're all battling for those last spots in the NCAA Tournament. You know, if you look around and you follow it, there's not a lot of teams that have a resume to even be considered around that bubble. We're one of them with Georgia and Mississippi State."

The Razorbacks have not won a game at Stegeman Coliseum since 2009 and are 0-3 when visiting Georgia under Neighbors.

"It's always tough at Stegeman," he said. "They've made a really good home court advantage down there."

Georgia Coach Kate Abrahamson-Henderson, who is in her first season with the Lady Bulldogs after six seasons coaching Central Florida, builds her teams around a defensive identity. Her group leads the SEC with 10.9 steals per game and has the league's best turnover margin at plus-4.3.

Last season, the Razorbacks visited UCF and lost 52-51, challenged offensively against the Lady Knights.

"I'm glad we played at Central Florida," Neigbors said. "I'm glad we're not like everybody else the first time seeing that matchup zone. ... I finally got her to agree for me to come down there and spend about three days with her to learn that zone, and then she got the job in our league. And she said, 'Yeah, you're not coming down.' Understandable. But she does a great job. They have a good team, and we've got our hands full."

Georgia sits sixth in the SEC standings, separated by a game from eighth-place Arkansas. With the SEC Tournament in Greenville, S.C., looming March 1-5, today's game could play a large part determining both teams' seeding. For the Razorbacks and Lady Bulldogs, favorable placement in the conference tournament could help avoid top-5 national teams in South Carolina and LSU.

"When you get down to just three [games] left, that it puts a little more pressure on it," Neighbors said. "So I'll try to alleviate the pressure. None of us function under pressure as good as we can when we're relaxed. I'm going to try to make sure that they understand their opportunity. That's all I want them to understand."

Following a 20-point home loss to Tennessee on Thursday, Arkansas sophomore Jersey Wolfenbarger said the team will tackle its next three games one at a time.

"We just take every game, game by game," Wolfenbarger said. "We just focus on the one that's next, the one that we're preparing for. I think it's a coach's job to look ahead, and it's our job to stay focused and in the moment."