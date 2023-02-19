Glamorous gathering





A sea of ladies' sequined evening wear -- much of it in sorority colors of pink and green -- lit up the ballroom of the DoubleTree by Hilton Little Rock when the Ivy Foundation of Little Rock, in partnership with Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority Inc.'s Beta Pi Omega Chapter, hosted the 26th Annual Ivy Ball.

And the gentlemen in attendance didn't look half bad either.





Briana Davis chaired the Feb. 11 event, themed "A Night of Hollywood Glitz & Glamour." Betty Bryant and Angela Winston were co-chairs of the fundraiser.

Attendees shopped the silent auction and vied for two handmade quilts via a raffle. Dinner featured grilled chicken breast with Marsala wine cremini mushroom sauce and was followed by dancing to the sounds of the band SYNRG, along with recorded music.

Kanetra Staton, foundation president, welcomed guests, noted the 20 years of the foundation's existence, and gave a brief history of the ball. Joy Springer, chapter president, shared chapter tidbits, including the mention that more than $100,000 in scholarships had been given over the years; and outlined the chapter's other volunteer and charitable work. Alyssa Hall shared her story of receiving a 2017 Ivy Foundation scholarship.

-- Story and photos by Helaine R. Williams









