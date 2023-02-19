Graham brightens Hog win

FAYETTEVILLE -- The "Spin Cycle" was on full power Saturday for the Arkansas Razorbacks.

Senior transfer Jalen Graham, nicknamed "Spin Cycle," scored a career-high 26 points on 12-of-15 shooting off the bench as the University of Arkansas blasted Florida 84-65 at Walton Arena.

"It was just a crazy game," Graham said on the Razorback Sports Network. "I just felt like I was in a flow. Once I got in I just kept it going. I thought my team needed me to score tonight and that's what I did."

Graham said he entered the game with confidence.

"When I first got in there, I just felt like I could score off the rip against both their bigs, especially when they put their smaller, littler guard on me," Graham said. "I was like, 'Yeah.' I just felt like I could get to my spots and rise up and just continue to be confident and just put the ball in the rim."

Graham surpassed his season high of 16 points on a dunk after blowing past Riley Kugel early in the second half.

The Arizona State transfer's career high had been 19 points, achieved last Feb. 3 against Southern California.

Graham exceeded that mark in unorthodox fashion with 12:12 left to play. After working low-post spins on the left block against Alex Fudge, he lofted a short bank shot off the glass that Fudge swiped away for a goal-tending infraction.





Arkansas capitalized on Florida's lessened post presence without Colin Castleton, with Coach Eric Musselman saying Graham had a great game.

"I thought he had great matchups for him to guard tonight," Musselman said. "And if he plays well defensively and blocks two shots and rebounds like he did tonight, certainly, he's such a gifted offensive player and we felt like maybe his foot speed would bother 33 [6-11, 300-pound Jason Jitoboh] a little bit and bother 13 [Aleks Szymczyk] a little bit and wanted him to use his shot-fakes against Fudge, as well."

Florida Coach Todd Golden, who had been the head coach at the University of San Francisco the last three years, was familiar with Graham's talent.

"I've known him since he was a freshman at Arizona State," Golden said. "I think he's really skilled down in the post. He plays with good patience. And if there's not enough resistance, he has really good touch around the rim.

"So he kind of put on a display of what we knew he was capable of if we didn't defend with physicality and urgency."

As he's done in several other games, the 6-9 Graham entered the contest and immediately started ringing up points.





Graham was 6 of 7 from the floor in the first half and 6 of 8 in the second in finishing with 7 rebounds, 2 blocked shots and an assist in 27 minutes, his high as a Razorback in his third game with 20-plus minutes.

"I just want my teammates to feel comfortable with me doing that," Graham said of launching 15 shots. "I feel like as long as my teammates are comfortable with me being out there and, you know, being the offensive guy, then I'm gonna just continue to do that."

Putback power

Makhel Mitchell brought the Walton Arena crowd out of its seats midway through the second half.

Mitchell followed up a miss by Ricky Council that came off the front of the rim by grabbing the carom with his left hand and flushing it back through for a 67-42 Arkansas lead. He capped the play with a roar.

Mitchell also packed a Kowacie Reeves shot at the rim, then saved the ball while going out of bounds to Nick Smith Jr., to set up a coast-to-coast layup.

Mitchell moves

Makhi Mitchel scored six quick points early in the second half to help Arkansas turn a 42-31 lead into a 50-33 runaway.

Mitchell converted a 15-foot jumper from Nick Smith Jr., put in a short hook shot in the lane and powered in a second-chance dunk from Jalen Graham as Florida's interior defense began to disintegrate without forward Colin Castleton. The Razorbacks also got a Jordan Walsh dunk from Anthony Black during that stretch.

Mitchell finished with 10 points and 10 rebounds, his second double-double as a Razorback following a 13-point, 14-rebound game in a win over North Carolina-Greensboro on Dec. 6.

No Davis points

Arkansas guard Davonte Davis did not score on 0-for-1 shooting in 23 minutes. His only miss came from three-point range early in the game.

Davis contributed two steals, a rebound and an assist and was also called for a flagrant foul with 8:32 left in the game.

Sluggish starts

Both teams struggled against tough defense in the early going, with that segment of the game including tie-ball turnovers for each team. Florida guard Kyle Lofton snuffed a shot by Anthony Black on the game's first play for a tie ball. A couple of possessions later, Arkansas' Makhi Mitchell tied up Jason Jitoboh as he tried to move a move in the lane.

Arkansas opened 1 for 5 from the floor while the Gators missed their first six shots.

Series

The Razorbacks notched their first three-game winning streak over Florida since Arkansas won the first five in the series after joining the league for the 1991-92 season.

Florida won 26 of the next 33 games, with no back-to-back wins by the Hogs, before Arkansas started its current three-game winning streak.

The Gators maintain a 26-15 advantage in the all-time series.

First five

Nick Smith Jr. and Jordan Walsh rejoined the starting lineup, with Ricky Council and recent five-game starter Makhel Mitchell coming off the bench. Council has started 25 of 27 games.

Smith made his fifth start of the year and his first since Dec. 17 against Bradley. Walsh had come off the bench the last four games.

Coach Eric Musselman used a starting lineup of guards Smith, Davonte Davis and Anthony Black and forwards Makhi Mitchell and Walsh for the first time. Black is the only Hog to start all 27 games.

Hurt hand

Florida's Colin Castleton made the trip with his teammates and sat on the bench with a heavy wrap on his right hand, which will need surgery. Castleton was leading the Gators with 16 points and 7.7 rebounds per game when he fractured a bone in his hand on Wednesday against Ole Miss.

Tip ins

• Former Razorbacks Isaiah Joe, Jaylin Williams, Justin Smith and Stanley Umude, who are all playing in the professional ranks, attended the game and were introduced during the second half. Joe and Williams are with the Oklahoma City Thunder, Umude is with the Detroit Pistons, and Smith is with the Delaware Blue Coats of the G League.

• The Razorbacks wore throwback uniforms in the style of the outfit they donned for the NCAA championship season of 1994.