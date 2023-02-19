Harris: Russia must pay for atrocities in Ukraine





MUNICH --The United States has determined that Russia has committed crimes against humanity in Ukraine, Vice President Kamala Harris said Saturday, insisting that "justice must be served" to the perpetrators.

Speaking at the Munich Security Conference, Harris said the international community has both a moral and a strategic interest in pursuing those crimes, pointing to a danger of other authoritarian governments taking advantage if international rules are undermined.

"Russian forces have pursued a widespread and [systematic] attack against a civilian population -- gruesome acts of murder, torture, rape and deportation," Harris said.

She also cited "execution-style killings, beatings and electrocution."

"Russian authorities have forcibly deported hundreds of thousands of people, from Ukraine to Russia, including children," Harris said. "They have cruelly separated children from their families."

She also pointed to the attack in mid-March on a theater in the strategic port city of Mariupol where civilians had been sheltering, which killed hundreds, and to the images of civilians' bodies left on the streets of Bucha after the Russian pullback from the Kyiv area last spring.

Harris said that as a former prosecutor and former head of California's Department of Justice, she knows "the importance of gathering facts and holding them up against the law."

"In the case of Russia's actions in Ukraine, we have examined the evidence, we know the legal standards, and there is no doubt," she said. "These are crimes against humanity."

Harris stressed that standing firm against Russian aggression sends a message to "other authoritarian powers that could seek to bend the world to their will through coercion, disinformation and even a brute force."

Later, she added, "We have come together to stand for our common values and our common interests. And our common humanity."

In an address to his country on Saturday, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said Kyiv this week had gotten "strong signals from our partners, specific agreements on the inevitability of holding Russia accountable for aggression, for terror against Ukraine and its people."

"Every Russian attack ... on every corner of our state will have concrete legal consequences for the terrorist state," Zelenskyy said, citing attacks not just in the past year of war but dating back to 2014, when fighting with Russia-backed separatists in eastern Ukraine first broke out.





The president did not refer specifically to Harris' remarks or name any countries that had provided agreements on Russian accountability.

His country was granted candidate status in the European Union last year and has applied for accelerated entry into NATO -- alliances that would mean more economic and military aid. But acceptance is a plodding process, and full membership to either organization could be years away.

While the Western alliance has held over the past year, pumping weapons into Ukraine and imposing sanctions on Russia, there are early signs of fissures.

In the United States, Republicans retook the House in November, and many conservatives have vowed to pull back their support to Ukraine, warning against a blank check with no expiration date. At the same time, Europe's long-term appetite for funding the war effort remains unclear, especially as leaders agonize over the conflict's effect on the global economy.

Meanwhile, several polls show Americans' support for Ukraine's war has cooled.





According to an Associated Press/NORC poll released the day Harris landed in Europe, 48% of Americans say they favor the U.S. providing weapons to Ukraine. In May 2022, nearly three months into the war, 60% of U.S. adults said they were in favor of sending Ukraine weapons.

In her speech, Harris alluded to some of those fissures, speaking of an uneven road ahead.

"The daily calamity of war will persist and the global ripple effects will continue to be ... felt by countries near and far, from Africa to Southeast Asia to the Caribbean," she said.

But she said the United States remains committed to "this noble pursuit" of supporting Ukraine and pointed to the bipartisan U.S. delegation that came to the Munich Security Conference, the largest in the conference's history.

SUPPORT CALLED HIGH

In past weeks, the White House has quietly told Kyiv that it could soon see limits in support from the United States and other countries. And as the invasion's anniversary neared, Harris has batted back criticism that support for Ukraine is floundering in America and elsewhere.

In an interview with NBC from Munich, she stressed that support for Ukraine's effort remains high across the United States.

"You might be surprised to see where Ukrainian flags are flying in the United States. In all kinds of places. People who are wearing the colors or the ribbon. In all kinds of places," she said. "So I feel a pretty good level of confidence, a high level of confidence, that the American people stand with the Ukrainian people, and that no matter the rhetoric, that we will have and keep a steady pace around the kind of support we're giving."

Her sentiments are likely to be echoed by President Joe Biden, who travels Monday to Europe to meet with foreign leaders and make a speech about the war effort in Poland.

Biden will "reaffirm the United States' unwavering support for the security of the alliance," White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre told reporters last week. He will meet with leaders of the Bucharest Nine, a group of nations on NATO's eastern flank including the Czech Republic, Bulgaria and Estonia that was created after the Russian annexation of Crimea in 2014.





The White House said Biden may hold additional meetings in Poland, but has not said whether he would meet with Zelenskyy, who visited Washington in December, on his first trip to a foreign country since the Russian invasion.

Harris' audience Saturday didn't include any Russian officials. Conference organizers decided not to invite them this year.

CALL FOR A PLAN

Meanwhile, Norwegian Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Store called on his European allies to devise a long-term strategy for handling the Ukraine war and for maintaining dialogue with Moscow.

A NATO country that shares a 122-mile border with Russia, Norway has a particularly delicate role in navigating the war.

In the wake of sanctions on Russian fossil fuels, the Nordic nation has become the main provider of gas to its neighbors, particularly Germany, Europe's economic engine. But Norway has also maintained contact with Moscow over strategic interests in the Arctic.

In an interview with The New York Times on the sidelines of the Munich Security Conference, Store said Western allies would most likely need to eventually negotiate with Russia and its president.

"You cannot simply deal with the world in a way that takes a pair of scissors and cut out of the map everything you don't like," Store said. "Russia is ... a big neighbor, a number of neighbors. And I want to see a future Europe where all countries, small and big, including Russia, can live in peace and security."

Norway keeps lines of communication open with Moscow and remains committed to negotiating issues of common interest, such as fish stocks.

Even as Norway has warned that it is now a prime target of Russian espionage -- particularly in regard to critical infrastructure, such as underwater cables and pipelines -- Oslo recently renewed its agreement with Moscow for managing Arctic cod, one of the world's most valuable fish stocks.

Store criticized Europe for not having a longer-term view of the conflict.

Norway has begun to carve out a long-term approach, he said, pointing to parliamentary approval this past week of a five-year fund for Ukraine that will provide more than $1 billion worth of military and civilian funding to Kyiv annually.

"The important thing is not the sum of money. It's the five years. And it stretches beyond the next parliamentary elections," he said.

Store said the new fund would be built in part off the profits Norway's state-owned oil company made on increased oil and gas sales to Europe

Pointing to Norway's critical role for European energy supplies amid increasing concerns over Russian sabotage, he said he was expecting NATO to announce a plan, called for by Oslo and Berlin, to protect underwater infrastructure in July at its next meeting in Vilnius, Lithuania.

BRITISH RALLY CRY

British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak called on world leaders Saturday to "double down" on support for Ukraine, saying additional arms and security guarantees are needed to protect the country and the rest of Europe from Russian aggressio n now and in the future.

Sunak delivered the message in a speech to the Munich Security Conference, an annual meeting of heads of state, defense ministers and other world leaders. This year's conference is focused on threats to the accepted rules of international relations nearly a year after Russian troops invaded Ukraine.

Highlighting Britain's recent commitment to provide battle tanks, advanced air defense systems and longer-range missiles to Ukraine, Sunak urged other nations to follow suit before Russia launches an expected spring offensive.

"Now is the moment to double down on our military support," Sunak said. "When Putin started this war, he gambled that our resolve would falter. Even now he is betting we will lose our nerve."

Sunak also called on NATO to provide long-term security guarantees for Ukraine. Such commitments are necessary to shield Ukraine from future Russian aggression and to protect the system of international rules that have helped keep peace since the end of World War II, Sunak said.

"It's about the security and sovereignty of every nation," the prime minister said. "Because Russia's invasion, its abhorrent war crimes and irresponsible nuclear rhetoric are symptomatic of a broader threat to everything we believe in."

Information for this article was contributed by Cleve R. Wootson Jr. of The Washington Post; by Erika Solomon and Steven Erlanger of The New York Times; and by Karl Ritter, Geir Moulson and staff members of The Associated Press.









