Hedgecock paces Arkansas to pair of Florida victories

After dropping a pair of games Friday, the fourth-ranked University of Arkansas softball team evened its Clearwater Invitational record with a doubleheader sweep of Indiana and Louisiana-Lafayette on Saturday in Clearwater, Fla.

Arkansas (7-2) shut out Indiana (3-5) in the opener 7-0 behind a stellar pitching performance from freshman Robyn Herron.

The Tampa, Fla., native, who was playing just 21 miles from her alma mater (Sickles High School), tossed a complete game in the circle and struck out 12 of the 25 batters she faced. She allowed just four hits with one walk.

Designated hitter Rylin Hedgecock continued her strong tournament hitting and went 2 for 3. The redshirt junior from Valdosta, Ga., hit a three-run homer in the fourth inning and scored another run with an RBI single in the fifth inning.

Sophomore outfielder Raigan Kramer hit her first career home run earlier in the fifth, a two-run shot to right-center field. Regan Johnson matched Hedgecock's team-high two hits with a pair of singles.

The Razorbacks held off No. 22 Louisiana-Lafayette (5-3) in the nightcap 7-6, largely due to the relief pitching performance of Chenise Delce.

Arkansas took a 7-1 lead in the second inning, but the Ragin' Cajuns' bats came alive in their half of the inning and scored four runs. After Lousiana-Lafayette had runners on the corners in the fourth, Arkansas Coach Courtney Deifel made her second pitching change of the game, turning to Delce.

The Ragin' Cajuns scored on a passed ball to draw within 7-6, but the redshirt senior from Oklahoma City shut down Lousiana-Lafayette from there. Delce gave up 1 hit in 4 innings and struck out 7 batters. Though the Razorbacks didn't score again, she preserved the lead and earned her first save of 2023.

Hedgecock had her second three-RBI game of the day, blasting another two-run home run and scoring another on a single. She paced the Arkansas bats with 3-for-4 hitting, and improved her season batting average to .478. Hedgecock and Johnson were responsible for five of the Razorbacks' eight hits.

With the two victories, Deifel surpassed Carie Dever-Boaz's 244 career wins to become Arkansas' all-time wins leader.

Deifel and the Razorbacks conclude their tournament stay with a game against Nebraska at 8:30 a.m. Central today on SEC Network.