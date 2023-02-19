Highway Department to show plans for Springdale Northern Bypass east of I-49





LOWELL -- The Arkansas Department of Transportation will host a public involvement meeting for a remaining portion of the U.S. 412 Springdale Northern Bypass from 4 to 7 p.m.Tuesday at the First Baptist Church of Lowell, 209A Washington St.

The bypass is also known as Arkansas 612 and will run between Interstate 49 and Arkansas 265 in Benton County.

It's a drop-in event and those interested can visit anytime during the scheduled hours to see plans, discuss the project with Highway Department employees and submit comments.

Those unable to attend can go to the department website to see project information and leave comments. The project is now available on the website. Here's the link: www.ardot.gov/publicmeetings .

The project website will provide a video presentation, the ability to view and download meeting materials and exhibits and a place to provide online comments. All exhibits and information presented on the website will also be available at the in-person meeting.

The comment period ends at 4:30 p.m March 8.

The proposed section of the bypass will extend from I-49 east to Arkansas 265. The full I-49/Arkansas 612 interchange will be completed with the addition of access ramps to/from I-49 and Arkansas 612 east. The route will then continue southeast crossing U.S. 71B and then to its eastern terminus at Arkansas 265. Additional interchanges are proposed at U.S. 71B and Arkansas 256.

The finished project will be a four-lane, divided highway with fully controlled access built to interstate standards.

The region's 2045 transportation plan and state highway plans envision completing both ends of the U.S. 412 Northern Bypass. A 4.5-mile portion of the road between Lowell and Arkansas 112, north of Elm Springs, is complete and open.

The next portion of the U.S. 412 Northern Bypass is expected to be about 6 miles from Arkansas 112 to U.S. 412 in Tontitown. It's estimated to cost about $200 million to complete.

The bypass is intended to relieve congestion through Springdale on Sunset Boulevard, South Thompson and Robinson Avenue, the city's main east-west route, which is also designated U.S. 412.



