



Happy birthday (Feb. 19): You're a magnet for love and respect. It's said that good relationships take work; like most work, the more you do it, the easier it gets. Heaps of interactions make you efficient, capable and masterful. What a skill to be excellent at! The applications are endless! More highlights: Dream travel, a sly career move and a big payoff.

ARIES (March 21-April 19): You're an astute observer of other people's relationships, which will lend insight into your own. You don't need to discuss what you see, and in fact silent observances honor friendships better than too much sharing.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20): Logic can only describe the world in terms of logic and cannot process the life that exists beyond logic, which so much of life does. You'll come across scenarios that will only be understood after you've abandoned reason.

GEMINI (May 21-June 21): You just want to do, choose, feel and be according to your own wishes. You resist the limits and shackles of other people's expectations, and to a great extent you will achieve moments of being wonderfully free.

CANCER (June 22-July 22): People move through the world transmitting signals. Many are oblivious to the signals of others. Some can read them but mostly choose not to. You're in the third category, reading all and responding in empathy.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): The most popular isn't always the best. Look at data beyond how many people like a thing. What can it really do? You'll bring attention to the matters that help things work better, more smoothly and for the good of all.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): Whether antique shopping or rooting around in family pictures, you'll be touched by the very specific kind of pleasure that is nostalgia. As it goes with most pleasures, the romance of the past is best taken in moderation.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23): You're wise. Don't discredit your ideas just because people aren't listening to them yet. Believe in yourself enough for 20 people, and then double it and triple it. Your passion will catch on in time.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21): A focused mind doesn't give you total control over your destiny, but it certainly allows you power over what is yours to move. Beliefs can be more addicting than substances, so stick to thoughts that can only help you.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): In some respect you are in top condition, and yet you keep training in anticipation of a certain future scenario. It's as though the more prepared you are for this dream, the more likely it is to come true for you.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): Skillful comedians know when to go for the laugh, but they also know when to kill it to go for an even bigger payoff later. You will navigate a similar situation and find good fortune when you hold out for the larger payoff.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): In the same way that music is defined by silence, love, beauty and happiness depend on their opposites to define them. You'll hit idyllic moments and appreciate them deeply because of all you've been through.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): Confucius says that there is beauty everywhere, but not everyone can see it. You'll be enchanted by an ordinary scene. In your tender attention and poetic description of it, you'll allow others to see it anew.

NEW MOON DARE: This Pisces new moon dares us to move for the sake of movement, allow for silly pleasures and commit to futile tasks. When a task is futile, that is also a gift. The paradoxical riddle of giving yourself wholly over to pointless things takes you out of the analytical realms, which have their limits, and into the limitless, sublime absurdity.

CELEBRITY PROFILES: Renaissance astronomer Nicolaus Copernicus had an outlandish belief that perhaps Earth revolves around the sun and not the other way around. Future scientists were imprisoned for such theories, but Copernicus managed to avoid controversy because most people didn’t believe him. Copernicus was an ethereal Pisces with Mars in Aquarius, the sign of innovation and the future.



