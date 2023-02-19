Late-game surge sinks UAPB men

With the score tied at 68-all, the University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff was on the cusp of finally pulling out a close win after four narrow defeats.

Then, Will Douglas and Ricky Nelson took over.

Douglas made a go-ahead layup with 1:25 left, and Nelson delivered a knockout 3-pointer with 44 seconds to go as Prairie View A&M University outscored UAPB 14-3 to wrap up an 82-71 men's basketball victory Saturday in Prairie View, Texas, handing the Golden Lions their fifth straight defeat. Douglas and Nelson combined for all 14 Panthers points in the clutch.

Douglas scored 31 points and had 8 rebounds and 5 assists in 30 minutes of action. Yahuza Rasas finished with 17 points, 10 rebounds and 3 blocks; Braden Bell scored 11 points, and Nelson had 9 for the Panthers (10-17, 6-8 SWAC), who ended a 2-game slide.

Shaun Doss Jr. led UAPB (10-17, 6-8) with 15 points, 6 rebounds and 4 assists. Kylen Milton scored 12 points and reigning SWAC Player of the Week Chris Greene scored 9.

The Lions made 14 of 17 free throws (82.4%) and 25 of 60 field goals (41.7%), going 7 for 23 from 3-point range. The Panthers connected on 28 of 55 field goals (50.9%), going 11 for 29 from 3-point distance, and 15 of 18 free throws (83.3%).

Texas Southern University will host UAPB at 7:30 p.m. Monday.

WOMEN

Prairie View 78, UAPB 68

Also in Prairie View, the Lady Panthers shot 63.2% from the floor in the second half and controlled the tempo Saturday in a 10-point win over the Lady Lions.

Prairie View (12-13, 9-5 SWAC) made 26 of 46 field goals (57%) for the game and had four players with 10 or more points in handing UAPB (9-15, 7-7) its third loss in the past 4 games.

Diana Rosenthal led Prairie View with 14 points. She made 6 of 9 from the floor.

Gerlyn Smith totaled 10 points and 13 rebounds, and Tamiracle Taylor and Mikayla Hutchinson each scored 12 points in the win.

Coriah Beck had 16 points for UAPB. Tia Morgan threw in 13 points, Demetria Shephard had 12 and Kourtney Rittenberry had 11 in the loss.

UAPB made 25 of 62 field goals (40.2%), but free throws (16 of 40, 40%) and 3-point shooting (2 of 12, 16.7%) were serious struggles.

UAPB will take on Texas Southern at 5:30 p.m. Monday.

BASEBALL

Arkansas State 4, UAPB 3

In Jonesboro, a one-run single by Brandon Hager in the ninth inning gave the Red Wolves (2-0) the season-opening series victory over the Golden Lions (0-2). The closing game is today at 1 p.m.

Arkansas State responded from a 3-1 deficit with two runs in the eighth. Jared Toler doubled in a run and Daedrick Cail scored on a passed ball.

UAPB took a 2-1 lead in the sixth on a 1-run single by Drew Cates and bases-loaded walk by Ben VanMaanen.

SOFTBALL

UAPB 3-3, Saint Peter's 0-13

In Pine Bluff, Sydney Green (2-1) struck out 6 in a 2-hit shutout, and Jazlyn Gomez and Samaria Jackson each delivered 2 hits in an opening-game victory of a doubleheader at the Torii Hunter Complex.

Amari Broughton sent home 2 runs on a first-inning single, and Gomez singled in a run in the fifth.

Saint Peter's College of Jersey City, N.J., returned the favor in the second game with a 13-3 win.

The Peacocks outhit the Lady Lions 12-6 and scored as many as 5 runs in the fifth inning.

Dakota Pitts went 3 for 4, and Sophie Wilson and Tai Turner each batted in 3 runs for the Peacocks (1-1). Green went 2 for 3 to lead the Lady Lions (2-4).

Sydney Palmer (1-0) struck out 5 in the win. Danika Bryant (0-2) scattered 5 earned runs on 7 hits and struck out 2 in 4 innings.

Saint Peter's and UAPB will play another doubleheader starting at 1 p.m. today at the complex.