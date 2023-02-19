Madman of Russia

Sen. Tom Cotton at Wednesday's hearings made the perverse claim that the U.S. withdrawal from Afghanistan somehow emboldened Vladimir Putin to invade Ukraine.

What about back in 2014, when the U.S. was still firmly entrenched in Afghanistan? It had absolutely no effect on Putin's Russian forces occupying and annexing Ukraine's Crimean Peninsula. In reality, petty partisan politics are useless when addressing this dire situation.

Just to be clear, I share the same pain and frustration as we watch the systematic destruction of a country by a 70-year-old madman who wants part, if not all, of the former Soviet Union back under the Russian banner.

This is a war that started with a predictable plot between two determined foes. It has evolved into a nonstop horror show of grit and attrition. And unfortunately, time is on the side of this irrational modern-day version of Stalin.

Even with increased provisions of advanced war weapons going to Ukraine from the U.S. arsenal, this war is and always was a manpower mismatch. And despite the bravery and fortitude of Ukrainian soldiers, Putin shows no sign of backing off.

The solution to this crisis certainly won't be achieved by finger-pointing. How much more death and destruction will happen before some sort of mediation or capitulation stops the madness? Right here and now, let us hope and pray that our country doesn't enter full force into another ill-conceived military misadventure. Disastrous consequences would ensue.

ROGER MARSH

Little Rock

Head out to pasture

You guys have some dinosaurs that need to retire. Bradley Gitz, John Brummett, Mike Masterson, maybe a couple of others; seems they're all out of touch with the times. Gitz and Masterson have fallen prey to nostalgia, i.e., revised history, while Brummett may as well switch his party affiliation.

RL HUTSON

Cabot

Path to destruction

I am a person who hates debt. I don't buy a car unless I have saved enough money to pay cash for it. I paid off my home by age 55 by making extra principal payments. I pay credit cards every month so that I don't pay interest. My children all worked hard and were given a minimal amount of money, and we managed to get them through college (with almost no scholarship money) with no debt. My wife and I did the same thing when attending college without any parental help because they didn't have the means, and with little scholarship money.

I hear Joe Biden and other politicians tell us that we must raise the debt ceiling "because we are a nation that pays its debts." But where is that debt coming from? From politicians who continue to spend money so far past our means that there is no hope to ever pay it back. We take in $4.5 trillion and spend over $6 trillion with partisan legislation. Biden unilaterally decides to "forgive" billions of dollars of student loans and then has the audacity to lecture me.

It is sad to say, but there are virtually no politicians, Democrat or Republican, who have the guts to lay their political position aside and do the things necessary to avert financial disaster for this country. We will not change until we are forced to through loss of our credit rating and can no longer just print money to solve our problem. We haven't done it while it was a manageable problem. We are going to wait until it is an extremely painful problem for the entire country. And then all the politicians will be pointing at each other claiming the others were to blame.

I think the only thing that would work is a balanced budget amendment to the Constitution mandating Congress and the president to either raise taxes or spend less, but forbid spending more than we take in. Sadly, short of a convention of the states which will never happen, there will never be a balanced budget amendment. So I will just watch the totally unnecessary failure of this great republic as it continues on the path of its own self-destruction.

GREGG MUELLER

Little Rock

What's in a name?

In a recent letter to Voices, Michael Emerson faulted Democrats for opposing Russia's invasion of Ukraine. Further, he seemed puzzled as to why Democrats, who "apparently loved [the Russians] when they were Communists ... hate them now that they are nationalists."

Setting aside for a moment the matter of who loved or hated whom when, it's worth pointing out that the homicidal Soviet political system, created by Vladimir Lenin and his secret police over 100 years ago, remains in force in Russia today. Unreconstructed KGB agents currently run Russia's Soviet-style government and even head the Russian Church. They demand slavish fealty to an all-powerful state apparatus and crush individual freedoms in the name of ideology. The name of that ideology hardly matters. For them, labels such as "communist" and "nationalist" are merely flavors of the month. These days the "nationalist" flavor gains them more traction with a gullible populace than does "communist," a label that has gone well past its "sell by" date. Not so different from segregationists, who have called themselves "Democrats" since the Civil War, recasting themselves as "Republicans" today.

Now, regarding who loved/hated whom when: According to our own foundational ideals, all Americans are supposed to "love" those who support human rights, free elections, and the rule of law; and "hate" those who don't. Unfortunately, we have not been consistent in applying those ideals. Both Republicans and Democrats have wavered on this score. In the 1930s Democrats in the mold of FDR were indeed "soft on communism." Republicans of that era were soft on fascism. Both should have known better. It took Pearl Harbor to wake up the Republicans, and the Soviet blockade of West Berlin to wake up the Democrats.

What that teaches us is that bowing to the demands of power-mad dictators merely encourages them to grab more, and that, in turn, invites the next big wake-up call--a call that we really need to prevent this time by helping Ukraine (and Taiwan, when its turn comes) to make their stands.

ALEX MIRONOFF

Fayetteville