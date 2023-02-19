LITTLE ROCK NOTEBOOK: Measures on short-term rentals, port land buy and entertainment districts before city board

Cap on short-term rentals proposed

Little Rock Vice Mayor Kathy Webb of Ward 3 has proposed capping the number of short-term rentals in the city with an amendment to a draft ordinance that would establish rules for properties listed on platforms like Airbnb.

At a city board meeting last week, Webb acknowledged that a bill at the Arkansas General Assembly could make it a "moot point," but she argued city officials ought to consider it because they do not know what might happen at the Legislature.

The proposed short-term rentals ordinance is on the agenda for consideration at the city board's meeting Tuesday.

117-acre purchase for port on agenda

A proposed resolution on the agenda for the Little Rock Board of Directors' meeting Tuesday would authorize the mayor to purchase approximately 117 acres from the Jack Tyler Family LLC for economic development purposes tied to the Little Rock Port Authority.

Language in the resolution says port authority officials, working with the Little Rock Regional Chamber of Commerce and others, determined that acquiring the land would help with recruiting economic prospects.

The purchase price is just over $1.9 million, not including closing costs.

According to the resolution, funding is available as a result of the bond issue and millage extension Little Rock voters approved last August, which earmarked money for land acquisition at the port, among other spending categories.

Directors to mull annexation in SW

The Little Rock Board of Directors on Tuesday will consider an ordinance to accept the annexation of nearly 169 acres north of Crystal Valley Road at Colonel Miller Road near the city's far southwestern edge.

According to a memo from the city manager's office included with meeting materials, the Planning Commission in August 2021 approved a 551-lot single-family subdivision to take up "a large portion of this land." No timeline for the development of the land has been provided by the applicant, the memo says.

One existing single-family house and a few outbuildings are expected to be demolished as a result of the development.

Although the Fire Department did not respond to a request for comment or concerns regarding the proposed annexation, the Police Department indicated concerns about "the impact on Police services due to an expanded City Limit," the memo says.

City entertainment district votes set

A pair of resolutions to extend temporary entertainment districts in the Heights and the vicinity of Third Street downtown are scheduled to go before the Little Rock Board of Directors for approval at a meeting Tuesday.

If approved, the Heights entertainment district would be able to operate on five more dates between February and May. The Third Street entertainment district would be extended by 13 weeks, from Feb. 22 through May 22.