LIVE! Music: Ashley McBryde plays Feb. 24 at TempleLive in Fort Smith

by Monica Hooper | Today at 4:00 a.m.
Ashley McBryde, winner of the Best Country Duo/Group Performance of "Never Wanted To Be That Girl," poses in the press room at the 65th annual Grammy Awards on Sunday, Feb. 5, 2023, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)

Ashley McBryde grew up in Mammoth Spring, played dives in the Delta, then starting writing songs in Nashville. Now she's responsible for multiple critically acclaimed albums and just won a Grammy for her duet with Carly Pearce on "Never Wanted To Be That Girl." She performs in Fort Smith at 8 p.m. Feb. 24 at TempleLive, 200 N. 11th St. Tickets to her Fort Smith show are $39.50-$49.50 plus fees and taxes at fortsmith.templelive.com.

ELSEWHERE

• Robert Rauch plays at 6 p.m. Feb. 21; Trey Russell plays at 6 p.m. Feb. 22; Brett & Terri perform at 6 p.m. Feb. 23; George Bros. play at 7 p.m. Feb. 24; Dirty Flannel Shirt performs at 7 p.m. Feb. 25 at JJ's Grill & Chill, 5400 Phoenix Ave., Suite 1.

• Chase Myska, Ray Porter and Mo Alexander perform comedy at 7 p.m. Feb. 24 at Prohibition Bar, 701 Rogers Ave.

• Allan Harris & Cross That River perform at 7:30 p.m. Feb. 25 at the Skokos Performing Arts Center, 103 E. Main St. in Alma.

• Will Mendenhall plays at 7 p.m. Feb. 23; After 5 Jazz starts at 8 p.m. Feb. 24; The Boss Tweeds play at 8 p.m. Feb. 25 at 906 Lounge, 906 Garrison Ave. facebook.com/906lounge.

• Turn Down For Wat: Part 11 with Jay Jackson and DJ Sewell happens at 9 p.m. Feb. 25 at Majestic Fort Smith, 817 Garrison Ave. majesticfortsmith.com.

• Mud Lung, Liquid Courage and Protohive play at 8 p.m. Feb. 25; Tao of Lucy performs at 8 p.m. April 24 at Hero's, 1002 Garrison Ave. facebook.com/DiveInHeros/events.

• Runnin' On Empty plays at 8 p.m. Feb. 23; Bryan Miller performs at 5 p.m. and Johnny Dale Roberts plays at 9 p.m. Feb. 24; Tony Nova performs at 5 p.m. and Silent Thunder plays at 9 p.m. Feb. 25 at Lee Creek Tavern in Cherokee Casino & Hotel Roland, 109 Cherokee Blvd. Roland, Okla. cherokeecasino.com/roland/entertainment.

Send info about your upcoming concerts and events to rivervalley.www.clients.ellingtoncms.com/calendar or to Monica Hooper, music editor, at mhooper@nwaonline.com.

Print Headline: LIVE: A Music Calendar

