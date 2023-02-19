Razorbacks beat Oklahoma State 18-1 in 7 innings

ARLINGTON, Texas — There was no Sunday hangover for the Arkansas baseball team.

Less than 24 hours removed from a 12-run loss to TCU, the sixth-ranked Razorbacks run-ruled No. 8 Oklahoma State with an 18-1 victory at Globe Life Field. The teams agreed to a 10-run rule after seven innings prior to the travel-day game.

Jared Wegner had a pair of two-out extra-base hits to cap five-run second and third innings. His three-run triple in the second gave Arkansas a 5-0 lead, and his two-run home run in the third put the Razorbacks ahead 10-0.

Wegner, who transferred from Creighton, finished his Arkansas weekend debut 6 for 11 with 4 extra-base hits and 8 RBI. He hit a three-run home run Saturday night during the 18-6 loss to TCU.

Arkansas coach Dave Van Horn moved Wegner to third in the batting order Sunday. He went 2 for 4 with 1 walk and 5 RBI.

The Razorbacks (2-1) recorded 14 hits, walked 10 times, were hit by 3 pitches and scored 13 runs with 2 outs in an inning. Arkansas had 3 five-run innings — in the second, third and fifth.

Left-hander Hunter Hollan was efficient in his pitching debut for the Razorbacks. The Hallsville, Texas, native who pitched last season at San Jacinto (Texas) College allowed 1 run, 3 hits and 2 walks, and struck out 5 in 4 innings. He threw 38 of 68 pitches for strikes.

Right-handers Koty Frank, Cody Adcock and Gage Wood each pitched one scoreless inning for the Razorbacks. Wood, a freshman, struck out the side in the seventh inning after a rough 10-pitch debut Saturday.

Arkansas chased Oklahoma State right-handed starter Bayden Root with Wegner’s bases-clearing triple in the second inning. Root allowed 5 runs, 4 hits and 2 walks, and struck out 3 in 1 2/3 innings.

The Razorbacks loaded the bases twice against him in the second inning. Kendall Diggs and Jace Bohrofen singled, and Jayson Jones walked with no outs. Arkansas took a 2-0 lead on John Bolton’s infield single and an RBI groundout by Tavian Josenberger.

Bohrofen singled to lead off the third inning against Oklahoma State right-hander Evan O’Toole and scored on a sacrifice fly by Bolton.

Peyton Stovall added a two-run single before Wegner’s 365-foot home run to left field gave the Razorbacks a 10-0 lead.

Marcus Brown put Oklahoma State (1-2) on the board with a sacrifice fly in the bottom of the fourth inning, but the Razorbacks responded with five more two-out runs in the top of the fifth.

Josenberger’s 417-foot home run to the Oklahoma State bullpen in right-center field began the scoring. He also doubled in the lead-off role.

Stovall and Wegner followed Josenberger’s homer with walks, and scored on Brady Slavens’ double to left field. Two more runs scored when Slavens came home on a wild pitch and Parker Rowland walked with the bases loaded.

The Cowboys struggled on the mound for the second consecutive day. Vanderbilt had 11 hits in an 11-9 victory over Oklahoma State on Saturday.

Arkansas scored its final three runs in the top of the seventh inning against Oklahoma State left-hander Drew Blake. Rowland and Harold Coll had sacrifice flies to score Reese Robinett and Hunter Grimes, and Peyton Holt singled up the middle to score Jayson Jones.

The Razorbacks are scheduled to play again Tuesday at 3 p.m. against Grambling State in its home opener.

EARLIER

Arkansas 18, Oklahoma State 1 — Middle 7th Inning

Gage Wood will pitch the bottom of the seventh with a run rule likely.

Arkansas 15, Oklahoma State 1 — End 6th Inning

Cody Adcock sat down Oklahoma State in order in what will likely be his only inning out of the bullpen.

Arkansas 15, Oklahoma State 1 — Middle 6th Inning

The Razorbacks couldn't do anything with Mason Neville's lead-off single in his first career at-bat. Peyton Holt and Ben McLaughlin also entered as replacements.

Arkansas 15, Oklahoma State 1 — End 5th Inning

A lead-off single by Zach Earhard was all for Oklahoma State in the fifth inning. Koty Frank retired the Cowboys' 2-3-4 hitters in order to strand the runner at second base.

The Razorbacks are beginning to empty the bench to give position players a chance to play here. Unless OSU's bats wake up in the next couple of innings, this game will end in a seven-inning run rule.

Arkansas 15, Oklahoma State 1 — Middle 5th Inning

This has just been an amazing hitting clinic put on by the Razorbacks today.

Arkansas is 6 for 11 and has scored 12 runs today with two outs. The fifth inning was the third five-run inning of the day.

Josenberger's home run was his first as a Razorback. He is a transfer from Kansas.

Arkansas 10, Oklahoma State 1 — End 4th Inning

Marcus Brown, the Shiloh Christian grad, supplied Oklahoma State with its first run of the game. His sacrifice fly scored Tyler Wulfert from third base.

Wulfert doubled and Aidan Meola singled to lead off the inning against Hunter Hollan. Ian Daugherty struck out to end the inning. It was Hollan's fifth strikeout.

Arkansas 10, Oklahoma State 0 — Middle 4th Inning

The Razorbacks went down in order in the fourth inning, including strikeouts by Jace Bohrofen and Jayson Jones.

That was the first inning on the mound for OSU right-hander Gabe Davis.

Arkansas 10, Oklahoma State 0 — End 3rd Inning

Hunter Hollan hit Roc Riggio and walked Nolan McLean with two outs, but struck out David Mendham with an 82 mph slider to end the inning. That was Hollan's fourth strikeout.

He has allowed one hit. The only quibble with his performance so far is two walks and the hit batter.

Arkansas 10, Oklahoma State 0 — Middle 3rd Inning

Jace Bohrofen smoked a 104 mph single to lead off the third inning, advanced to third on an error and scored on John Bolton's sacrifice fly.

Tavian Josenberger followed with a double and Peyton Stovall plated two runs with a two-out single up the middle.

Reminder: There is a 10-run rule after seven innings today that might come into play at this rate.

Arkansas 5, Oklahoma State 0 — End 2nd Inning

Hunter Hollan sat the Cowboys down in order in the second inning. He struck out Marcus Brown on an 84 mph slider with a full count for the second out. Brown is a Springdale native who played at Shiloh Christian.

Arkansas 5, Oklahoma State 0 — Middle 2nd Inning

The Razorbacks sent Oklahoma State to the bullpen with a five-run second inning.

Oklahoma State turned to right-hander Evan O'Toole, a JUCO transfer. He walked Brady Slavens to put runners on the corners, but they were stranded when Diggs popped up to shortstop in his second at-bat of the inning.

Arkansas 0, Oklahoma State 0 — End 1st Inning

Hunter Hollan worked around a one-out single and one-out walk in the first inning. He struck out Tyler Wulfert to strand runners on the corners.

Roc Riggio, who played the villain at last year's regional, was booed loudly by the Arkansas fans before he smashed a single to right field. He turned to the Arkansas crowd with a finger over his mouth as if to hush them. That brought even more of a response from both sides.

Nolan McLean followed with a four-pitch walk before David Mendham grounded into a fielder's choice for the second out.

Arkansas 0, Oklahoma State 0 — Middle 1st Inning

The Razorbacks had two base runners in the first inning but neither advanced past first base.

Peyton Stovall walked with one out, but was picked off by OSU pitcher Bayden Root. Jared Wegner was hit by a pitch moments later, but the half inning ended when Brady Slavens struck out on a check swing.

Pregame

Arkansas and Oklahoma State will get underway at 2:30 p.m. with both teams trying to avoid a losing record here in Arlington.

The Razorbacks lost 18-6 to TCU yesterday. Oklahoma State lost 11-9 yesterday to Vanderbilt.

Arkansas will throw left-hander Hunter Hollan, who was one of JUCO baseball's top strikeout pitchers the last two years at San Jacinto in Texas. Hollan has been very good during the preseason.

Oklahoma State will throw right-hander Bayden Root, who had a 7.96 ERA in 26 innings last season. Root allowed a couple of runs during the first game of the regional between these teams last year.

Arkansas has a couple of changes in its lineup today with Parker Rowland at catcher and Jayson Jones at third base.

Jones is a freshman from nearby Denton, Texas, who hit a ninth-inning home run last night. This is his first start.

Rowland is from Tulsa and spent last season at an Oklahoma junior college.