Local notes: Project Lifesaver, Beer & Hymns, OLLI





Project Lifesaver

The Alzheimer's Foundation of America has awarded grant funding to the Washington County Sheriff's Office to expand its Project Lifesaver program, which provides safety technology to Washington County families caring for a loved one prone to wandering due to a dementia-related illness.

Wandering is a common and potentially dangerous behavior among individuals with a dementia-related illness. Someone with a dementia-related illness who wanders can quickly become disoriented, unable to return to safety or not know how, or who, to call for help.

The Washington County Sheriff's Office's Project Lifesaver program, in partnership with Project Lifesaver International, allows caregivers to voluntarily register their loved one with dementia to wear a small wrist or ankle transmitter that emits an individualized radio frequency signal. When the transmitter is activated, the frequency allows a trained response team to locate the person and help return them home safely. The technology helps reduce search and rescue times from hours or days down to a matter of minutes. There is no charge for families to enroll in the program.

The $6,000 grant will enable the Washington County Sheriff's Office to purchase additional equipment, including transmitters, that will allow them to serve additional families. Funding will also support a community outreach program to raise awareness about the service.

Information: (518) 746-2475, (866) 232-8484 or alzfdn.org.

Beer & Hymns

Beer & Hymns, the only sing-along event raising funds for area nonprofits, announced today a record-breaking $53,708 in annual donations to area nonprofits in 2022, according to Ken Weatherford, executive director of Beer & Hymns.

After beginning as a small sing-along public music session in 2016, the events have accumulated such a following that $203,990 in donations to more than 45 Northwest Arkansas charities have resulted.

To date, Beer & Hymns has generated more than $55,000 for the Northwest Arkansas Children's Shelter, nearly $18,000 for the Rampy MS Research Foundation, almost $15,000 for Essentials Outreach and nearly $14,000 for Pride at NWACC.

Beer & Hymns is a free community sing-along of hymns and cover songs everyone knows by heart. Each month, they select a lyrical theme and a charity, bringing people together to raise their glasses, raise their voices and raise funds for organizations that change the world. Charitable proceeds come from direct donations by participants, as well as a percentage of food and drink sales.

February's donations will benefit Essentials Outreach, a nonprofit that provides families living rural areas with 10 essential household items monthly at four locations in Greenland, Gravette, Lincoln and Decatur. Since 2016, Essentials Outreach has served nearly 7,000 families and more than 22,450 individuals with necessary items like toilet paper, soap and dish detergent for free, offering them items many families take for granted.

February's theme is love songs. Selections include songs about first love, lasting love and even heartbreak and healing. Events benefiting Essentials Outreach are planned for:

• Feb. 19: Bike Rack Brewing Co., 8th Street Market, Bentonville, 5 to 7 p.m.

• Feb. 26: Tontitown Winery, Tontitown, 5 to 7 p.m.

The Weatherfords spent two years in Edinburgh, Scotland, playing living rooms, churches and castles. As worship leaders for First United Methodist Church Downtown Bentonville, both Ken and Casey Weatherford began Beer & Hymns in 2016. Sponsors include 8th & Walton, Bike Rack Brewing Co., CFO Network, Canvas Church, First United Methodist Church Downtown Bentonville, First National Bank of NWA, Kind Creative Co., and The Neighborhood Church.

Information: kindcreativeco.com or beerandhymns.com.

OLLI

The Osher Lifelong Learning Institute at the University of Arkansas has announced the following classes:

• Feb. 20 to March 15 (8 sessions on Monday & Wednesday): Intermediate Bridge. Play of the Hand. Class lecture and actual play. Rolling Hills Baptist Church, 10 a.m. to noon, $35 members, $50 nonmembers.

• Feb. 20 to March 23 (4 sessions on Monday): Introduction to AfrianAmerican Art - Journey through African American history using art as your guide. OLLI office, 5 to 6 p.m. $19 members, $34 nonmembers.

• Feb. 21 & March 7: Birding Nature Walk. Learn the basics of birding in this two part bird ID course. OLLI Shiloh office, 10 a.m. to noon, $35 members, $50 nonmembers.

• Feb. 21, 28: From Selfies to Sunsets. Make those cell phone photos into good quality photos. OLLI Office, 1 to 3 p.m. $29 members, $44 nonmembers.

• Feb. 21: Appetizers, Small Plates For One, Two or a Few. Cook together via Zoom. 5 to 7 p.m. $25 members, $40 nonmembers.

• Feb. 22: 3 Steps to Sort Your Photos -- Join author and organizer Jamie Novak to learn her three steps to organize your photos. Zoom, 3 to 5 p.m. $25 members, $40 nonmembers.

• Feb. 24: The Crown Jewels of Queen Elizabeth II. This photo lecture will showcase the extraordinary jewels of Queen Elizabeth. Drake Field, 10 a.m. to noon. $25 members, $40 nonmembers.

Information: (479) 575-4545 or olli.uark.edu.

Evening In Paris

The Fort Smith Regional Art Museum will hold a 75th Anniversary Celebration Gala "Evening in Paris" from 6 to 11 p.m. April 29.

The event will include French cuisine, champagne and libations, a silent auction of 6×6 paintings in homage to Parisian artists by local artists, a live auction, including a trip to Paris for two, can-can dancers provided by Western Arkansas Ballet, "A Look Back: 75 Years" on the big screen, an Eiffel Tower Diamond Studs Draw and finally, dancing to the music of the Larry B Soul Experience band.

Information: fsram.org/gala2023.

WelcomeHealth

WelcomeHealth was awarded an additional $30,000 from the Delta Dental of Arkansas Foundation. These grant funds will help improve oral health literacy of low-income patients by providing oral health education in the dental clinic and in the medical clinic. By improving patients' oral health literacy, they will be better stewards of their own health.

"The Delta Dental of Arkansas Foundation continues to show their loyalty and support of our mission and importance of our patients' health," says Brittney Gulley, the clinic's director of development. "We are fortunate and grateful to have their ongoing annual support and this grant, which is our second one to receive this year!"

Information: welcomehealthnwa.org.

Red Cross

One in seven patients entering a hospital will need a blood transfusion. At the same time, only about 3% of Americans give blood. The American Red Cross needs more people to make and keep appointments to give blood in February and has three great reasons to do so:

• Help prevent a blood shortage: Winter brings seasonal illness and dangerous weather, which can hurt the blood supply. When donors give now, they can help ensure blood is on hospital shelves when it's needed.

• It's Heart Month: During a blood donation appointment, the Red Cross checks donors' blood pressure and pulse, which are important indicators of heart health.

• Treat yourself: All who come to give in February will get a $10 amazon.com gift card by email, thanks to Amazon. Those who come to donate this month will also automatically be entered to win a trip for two to Clearwater Beach, Fla. Details are available at redcrossblood.org/heart.

Upcoming blood donation opportunities include:

• Bella Vista: 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Feb. 23, Highland Christian Church, 1500 Forest Hills Blvd.

• Bentonville: 1-5 p.m. Feb. 24, The Neighborhood Church, 2702 S.W. I St.

• Rogers: 12:30-5:30 p.m. Feb. 20, First Baptist Church Rogers, 3364 West Pleasant Grove Road

• Eureka Springs: 12:30-5:30 p.m. Feb. 24, Eureka Springs Community Center, 44 Kingshighway

• Fayetteville: 12:30-5:30 p.m. Feb. 21, Central United Methodist Church/Central Activities Center, 6 W. Dickson St.; 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Feb. 28, University of Arkansas, 435 N. Garland Ave., University of Arkansas Student Union-Ballroom

• Springdale: 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Feb. 23, Holiday Inn & Convention Center Northwest Arkansas, 1500 S. 48th St.

Donors of all blood types, particularly type O blood donors, the most needed blood group by hospitals, are needed daily to meet demand. Protect the blood supply from dropping. Book a time to give blood or platelets

Information: redcrossblood.org, or (800) 733-2767.

Tyson Foods River Valley Ingredients facility in Scranton has donated $80,000 to the Scranton School District to assist with the purchase and installation of new chairback bleacher seating for Rocket Arena, the school’s basketball gym. The donation from Tyson Foods RVI Scranton was presented to school administration between basketball games on Feb. 7. The 75,000-square-foot Scranton RVI facility employs 236 team members and paid more than $13 million in wages and compensation during the 2022 fiscal year. Bleacher installation will begin after the May 11 graduation ceremony and is slated to be complete by August 2023. Pictured (from left) are Keith Yovonavich, Tyson Scranton plant manager; Frank Fox, Tyson Scranton complex manager; Sharron Johnson, Tyson Scranton general production manager; Mike Kohler, Tyson Scranton general production manager; Irene Sisk, Tyson Scranton materials specialist; Jennifer Schluterman, Tyson Scranton senior HR partner; Bill Watkins, Scranton High School principal; and William Howard, Tyson Scranton manager of fleet operations. (Courtesy Photo)





