Marriages and Divorces

Marriages

Marriage licenses recorded according to the Jefferson County Clerk's Office:

Daniel B. Abner, 29, and Justina Alex, 35, both of White Hall, recorded Feb. 14.

Douglas Arthur Wilkins Jr., 49, and Misty Michelle Cooley, 45, both of England, recorded Feb. 14.

Matthew Drake Cooley, 21, of White Hall, and Malisa Cook, 25, of Birmingham, Ala., recorded Feb. 16.

James Dewayne Lambert, 44, and Tonya Renee Smith, 37, both of Pine Bluff, recorded Feb. 16.

Divorces

Divorces granted according to the Jefferson County Circuit Clerk's Office:

Terry Johnson v. Erin Johnson, granted Feb. 3.

Tracey L. Moore v. Clinton G. Jones, granted Feb. 6.

John F. Denney v. Cynthia L. Denney, granted Feb. 7.

Trent McEntire v. Allison C. McEntire, granted Feb. 9.

Tonya Shaw v. William Shaw, granted Feb. 14.

Joanie L. Beck v. Jonathan Beck, granted Feb. 16.