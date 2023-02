Rescue workers pull out Samir Muhammed Accar, a Syrian migrant, from a collapsed building in Antakya, Turkey, Saturday, Feb. 18, 2023. On the 13th day of rescue operations, three people, including a child, were extracted from under an apartment building in Antakya. The survivors, Accar, his wife and their 12-year-old son, were transferred to ambulances after spending 296 hours buried under the Kanatli apartment block in the center of the city, local TV reported. (IHA via AP)

Rescue workers carry Samir Muhammed Accar, a Syrian migrant, who was found alive with his wife and 12-year-old son in the rubble of a collapsed building Saturday in Antakya, Turkey. Their two other children were found dead, authorities said. The combined earthquake death toll in Turkey and Syria was put at 44,330 on Saturday. (AP/IHA) Article, 8A

Print Headline: More quake survivors found

