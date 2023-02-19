NORTH LITTLE ROCK notebook

Park police shift set to begin soon

Transforming the North Little Rock park rangers into park police officers will begin "in the near future," the North Little Rock Police Department said Wednesday.

"The Park Rangers are currently conducting patrols," a spokesperson for the Police Department said in an e-mail. "In the near future, the Park Rangers will be issued firearms and will receive training and state certifications. The training and certification process should not take long to complete. However, an exact date has not been determined at this time."

The North Little Rock City Council approved a plan on Monday to create park police officer positions in the Police Department.

The positions will come from park ranger positions, which will be eliminated, according to the ordinance.

The idea to establish park police officers come from the fact that park rangers "regularly encounter situations" that require a law enforcement officer. City code prohibits a park ranger from being armed.

Park police officers will be under the wing of the Police Department "as specialized police personnel," trained as law enforcement officers and authorized to enforce state laws "as well as to issue citations for violations of the North Little Rock Municipal Code and North Little Rock municipal ordinances," according to the ordinance.

The park police officers' enforcement powers will be "limited to the areas in which they work, which shall only include North Little Rock city parks, Argenta Plaza, the Downtown RV Park, and the River Trail," the ordinance states.

North Little Rock has 35 community parks, including Burns Park, one of the largest municipal parks in the nation, with about 1,700 acres.

City officials mum on water rate rise

North Little Rock Mayor Terry Hartwick and the City Council have been relatively quiet publicly about the recent plan by Central Arkansas Water to raise water rates.

A proposed resolution expressing Little Rock's opposition to a 10-year schedule of rate increases recently will be up for a vote at a meeting of the city's Board of Directors on Tuesday.

The governing bodies of both Little Rock and North Little Rock -- the two cities that created the regional water utility in a joint effort over 20 years ago -- will have to vote against the Central Arkansas Water rate increases to block them from taking effect.

Absent disapproval by both cities, the first set of new rates is scheduled to go into effect July 1.

Subsequent rate increases will become effective Jan, 1 of each year through 2032.

In Little Rock, City Director Lance Hines has pushed forth the resolution objecting to the increase.

But so far none of the elected officials in North Little Rock has proposed a similar resolution for the City Council to consider. And no one in North Little Rock has given any indication to do so.

Workers prepare for electric buses

What's the status of the electric buses at Rock Region Metro?

When Rock Region Metro finalized a deal to purchase its first five electric buses in April 2022, the agency said that delivery would be in December 2022 or possibly in early 2023.

Officials with the transit agency, which is headquartered in North Little Rock, said last week that they expect the five Proterra ZX5 Max 40-foot electric buses to be delivered in March or sometime in the spring.

To prepare for the arrival, workers are installing electric charging stations at Rock Region Metro's facility in North Little Rock. Also, the maintenance and operations team will need to be trained, said Becca Green, the agency's spokesperson, in an email Friday.

Under this time frame, the electric fleet would not be ready to be put into service until summer.

Library system goes to Plan B

Don't expect to see major changes at either Laman Library or the Argenta library branch in the aftermath of a special election last week, when North Little Rock voters turned down a request to raise the city library system's millage rate from 3 mills to 5 mills.

"There are no current plans to ask for a millage increase again," said Crystal Gates, executive director of the North Little Rock Public Library System, in an email Wednesday.

"We have a Plan B prepared. We will move forward with necessary infrastructure repairs. The only change our public may notice is increased wait times for materials on hold or for specialized services, longer wait times before equipment can be replaced, and no immediate planned increase in service hours. We have no plans to request additional funding from the City Council nor Mayor."

But something new is on the horizon.

"Our new, state of the art Mobile Library is set to be here by June," she said. "We are moving forward with plans to bring our library to our community -- to meet you where you are."