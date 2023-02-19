OPINION | Carin Schoppmeyer: Junior League, Teen Action & Support Center host events





The Junior League of Northwest Arkansas held its 11th annual Moonlight Masquerade benefit Feb. 3 at Heroncrest in Springdale. Proceeds from the evening support the league's mission of "promoting voluntarism, developing the potential of women and improving our community through the action and leadership of our trained volunteers."

"The purpose of this event is to bring awareness to the issue of domestic violence here in our community," organizers said. "We ask for your support as it is our hope for our community to band together and make the statement that we will not tolerate domestic violence and ongoing abuse. Moonlight Masquerade is held to UNMASK domestic violence with the goal to educate the public on what domestic violence is and that it does not discriminate within any demographic. Just as the Junior League of Northwest Arkansas empowers the women within our league, we want to empower the public and domestic violence survivors to take a stand.

"In 2022, our members contributed 3,000 volunteer hours towards our mission and raised funds and gathered resources to support our community focus projects and partners to help raise awareness and prevention of domestic violence in Northwest Arkansas."

Applications to join the JLNWA 2023-24 new member class are open, and the group will hold a series of information sessions in the coming weeks: March 11, Chat and Coffee at Airship Coffee; April 1, Brunch at Mr. Taco Loco; and April 11, the JLNWA General Membership Meeting.

"Navigating the Business World as a Woman: Achieve Success in Any Role" on Feb. 20 is open to members and prospective members.

Those mingling in the moonlight to unmask domestic violence included Neikeita Mitchell, Shanedra Barnes, Simone Lewis, Anna Kasiewski, Jodi Greve, Katie Boydstun, Morgan Sachs, Crystal and Charles Butler, Janelle and Aaron Douglas, Ann Marie and Craig Graham, Katherine Jones, Katherine Alldredge, Sally Goodsell Corbin and Lance Corbin, Mary O'Neil, Whitney and Jay Best, Inger Bakarik, Jordan Light and Sydney Wingo.

TASC

Teen Action & Support Center backers banked on the nonprofit organization at the All In Casino Night gaming-themed fundraiser Feb. 4 at the Embassy Suites in Rogers. Proceeds from the benefit will help the nonprofit organization, which has locations in Benton and Washington counties, fulfill its mission "to empower teens to take action in their own lives and communities." The group serves Northwest Arkansas teens and their families through a variety of offerings such as "First Steps" for pregnant or parenting teens, counseling, mentoring and assistance for hardships such as housing and food insecurity.

Applications for Bucket List Summer teen experiences program will open March 6. The program for 13- to 16-year-olds is free to attend. "Teens enrolled in BLS will experience every TASC program during their cohort. From art therapy with Restore to working in our community garden with InService to rock wall climbing with Thrive, we want teens to experience all different types of activities and feel embraced and welcomed by TASC staff," organizers say.

Among those going All In for TASC were Dawn and Greg Spragg, Coletta Patterson, David Lattanzio, Diane and Wayne Callahan, Aryn Killian and Pedro Mercado, Shannon Hudson and Johan Den Toom, Michelle Bland, Kathy Moudy, Leigh and Kyle Lanham, Melanie and Gary Alecusan, Jim Corbett, Beth and Tregg Brown, Cherie and Jeff Seyfarth and Rebecca and Matt Kendall. Honorary co-chairmen for the fundraiser were Tasha Tandy and Ryland Allen.

Royce and Tasha Tandy, All In honorary co-chairwoman (from left) and Cherie and Jeff Seyfarth gather at the TASC benefit Feb. 4. (NWA Democrat-Gazette/Carin Schoppmeyer)



Kyle and Leigh Lanham help support Teen Action & Support Center at All In. (NWA Democrat-Gazette/Carin Schoppmeyer)



Davis Spragg (from left), Karen O'Connor and Dave Lattanzio of Jack Link's help support TASC at All In Casino Night on Feb. 4 at Embassy Suites in Rogers. (NWA Democrat-Gazette/Carin Schoppmeyer)



Pedro Mercado and Aryn Killian (from left) and Shannon Hudson and Johan Den Toom enjoy All In on Feb. 4. (NWA Democrat-Gazette/Carin Schoppmeyer)



Junior League of Northwest Arkansas Board members Katie Boydston (from left), Morgan Sachs, Crystal Butler, Simone Lewis and Jennifer Heiges stand for a photo at Moonlight Masquerade on Feb. 3 at Heroncrest in Springdale. (NWA Democrat-Gazette/Carin Schoppmeyer)



Eric Withrow (from left), Lacey Wallace, Sarah Philpott, Jordan Anglin and Skyler Nevills attend Moonlight Masquerade. (NWA Democrat-Gazette/Carin Schoppmeyer)



Katherine Alldredge (from left), Craig and Ann Marie Graham and Katherine Jones enjoy Moonlight Masquerade. (NWA Democrat-Gazette/Carin Schoppmeyer)



JLNWA members Neikeita Mitchell (left) and Tamara Ridout welcome guests to the Moonlight Masquerade benefit Feb. 3 at Heroncrest in Springdale. (NWA Democrat-Gazette/Carin Schoppmeyer)



