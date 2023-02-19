100 years ago

Feb. 19, 1923

HARDY -- Hardy folks are contemplating the effect of the law proposed by Representative Harp of Logan county upon the scenery in this town should that act become effective. This town is a summer resort of considerable importance and during the hot season Spring river, which runs within 300 yards of Main street, is literally full of bathers of both sexes, mostly visitors, and in many instances their bathing attire is scarcely discernible to the naked eye. The Harp bill is designed to make bathers "cover up" more.

50 years ago

Feb. 19, 1973

WASHINGTON, D.C. -- A task force of the National Organization for Women voted Sunday to fight for lesbian causes as a "top priority." One member described it as the equivalent of a merger of the women's and gay liberation movements. Sidney Abott, who conducted the task force meeting on "sexuality and lesbianism" midway through NOW's sixth Annual Conference, described the action as "historic" because Betty Friedan, NOW's founder, and other national officers had been reluctant previously to pursue lesbian issues. "If you back off and think about it," she said, "this really merges the two movements -- the women's movement and gay liberation." ... In addition, the task force adopted statements instructing NOW's legal defense fund to use its financial resources to fight these issues in the courts and ordering a sex education program among NOW members to abolish misconceptions about lesbianism.

25 years ago

Feb. 19, 1998

ATKINS -- The giant Razorback overlooking Interstate 40 just west of Atkins that has pointed university sports fans to Fayetteville for the last six years will soon be coming down. After complaints by the University of Arkansas about the deteriorating condition of the sign bolted to the bluffs of Crow Mountain, the group that erected the sign decided Feb. 5 to remove it because its members don't have the money to renovate it. ... The sign is made of plywood and has a running red Razorback under the slogan "Go Hogs Go."

10 years ago

Feb. 19, 2013

• A happy John Rogers watched with relief Monday as workers loaded dozens upon dozens of plastic crates containing photographs onto a flatbed truck behind the North Little Rock Courthouse. The photos -- more than 100,000 valued at $2 million -- had been stolen from Rogers Photo Archive, one of the world's largest collections of original images and negatives from newspapers and other sources. The guilty pleas of two men to a federal wire-fraud conspiracy charge last week made it possible for the photographs to return to Rogers' North Little Rock business after a two-year ordeal. A theft from a business partner prompted Rogers to conduct his own internal audit, he said Monday. Last May, the audit revealed that more than 100,000 photographs were gone from an archive that now totals more than 52 million original images amassed from newspapers, photographers and other organizations over the past 10 years.