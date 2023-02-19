



HOT SPRINGS -- A temporary exhibit -- "Tree/Cycle: An Exploration of Art & Science Inspired by Arkansas Trees," featuring work by artists Linda Williams Palmer and Gene Sparling -- was kicked off with an opening reception Feb. 10 at the Mid-America Science Museum.





Guests enjoyed libations and light nibbles while perusing Palmer's colored-pencil drawings of the state's "Champion Trees," the largest of each tree species growing in Arkansas; and Sparling's variety of wood-turned pieces.

"It has long been thought science and art are disparate fields, requiring different skills, occupying opposite sides of the brain," according to the exhibit summary. "However, recent studies have found that the two are more related than anyone ever thought, and that children can learn math and science concepts through artistic expression."

The exhibit officially opened Feb. 12 and will go on through May 7.

-- Story and photos by Helaine R. Williams









Gallery: Reception marks ‘Tree/Cycle’ exhibit







