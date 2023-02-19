Repeat offender accused of fatal 2022 shooting in Little Rock after dispute

A man charged last week in a 2022 Little Rock homicide had been in and out of prison for 20 years and is accused of carrying out the fatal shooting after a dispute over the way the victim treated women, records show.

Police say Patrick Robinson, 41, of Little Rock shot Frankie Cain, 34, of Twin Groves in the back of the head outside a house at 2015 S. Monroe St. around 11 p.m. on April 23, according to a Jan. 9 affidavit by a Little Rock police detective.

Cain died 10 days later, on May 3.

Officers first linked Robinson to the crime shortly after the killing, the affidavit states, when they determined that he drove a gold Cadillac sedan, the same color and make that a witness spotted leaving the scene that night with two men and two women inside.

On May 9, the affidavit states, a witness told police they were in the house that night and heard Cain arguing with a woman, identified as Witness 2, about Cain having sex with other people. The first witness did not see any of the dispute, but reported hearing the argument move outside, then hearing a shot.

Witness 2 first told police on May 14 that she had left the house after an argument with Cain and gone to a different party. She said she later heard about Cain's death, but heard it was over Cain stealing fentanyl from someone.

Little Rock police spoke with a third witness on Sept. 15 when that person was arrested in Fort Smith on an unrelated charge. That person, listed as Witness 3, claimed to have heard "the real story about what happened that night" from Witness 2 and provided details to police that only someone present at the incident would know.

According to Witness 3, Witness 2 called Robinson to the residence that night after being hit by Cain because Robinson "'protects' the girls out on the streets," the affidavit states.

Robinson got into a physical fight with Cain, hitting him several times with a gun, prompting Cain to leave on foot, the affidavit says. Robinson followed Cain outside, yelling at him, and shot Cain in the back of the head when Cain did not turn back, the affidavit says.

Witness 3 also told police that Witness 2 claimed to have burned cameras that were at the house and buried them in the backyard after the shooting. A search of the residence on Sept. 16 found charred remains of an internet router, a digital video recorder and a TV in the backyard, the affidavit says.

During that search, Witness 2 admitted to knowing more than she first told police, and in a second interview told detectives that she was in the bathroom with Cain that night and both of them were crying about a fight they had just had when Cain apologized for putting his hands on her and proposed to her. She told police she said yes.

Witness 2 said she then heard someone bust into the house yelling, and that Cain went to see who it was while she stayed in the bathroom. Cain and a male were arguing and Witness 2 reported hearing a gunshot.

She said she ran outside and saw Cain lying shot while Robinson and another woman who had been in the house were outside, at which point Robinson and the two women got in a gold Cadillac and drove to another party. Witness 2 told police she only heard the fight, but that Robinson and Cain were the only males in the house at the time.

Finally, on Jan. 9, detectives met with a fourth witness, who said that Robinson said he had to "knock Nitty off," using a nickname for Cain. Robinson also told the person, listed as Witness 4, that Cain stole things from him and that Cain was "always putting hands on his females," the affidavit says. He also repeated the detail about burning electronics after the killing, the affidavit says.

Witness 4 said Robinson admitted to ditching the gun used in the killing during a high speed chase with police. The affidavit notes that Robinson was arrested in another county for felony fleeing shortly after the killing.

Police brought a first-degree murder charge against Robinson on Monday, court records show, and police spokesman Mark Edwards said he was already in the Pulaski County jail on other charges at the time.

Robinson is named along three other defendants in a Lonoke County case filed June 24, in which he is charged with numerous felony counts -- simultaneous possession of drugs and a gun, possession of a firearm by a certain person, six aggravated assault counts, fleeing, leaving the scene of an accident involving injury or death, and possession of drugs and drug paraphernalia.

Court records state that those violations occurred May 2, which appears to correspond with the affidavit's description of Robinson ditching or trying to ditch a gun during a police pursuit in another county in the months after Cain's killing.

Robinson had not yet entered a plea in that case, court records showed.

Pulaski County jail records show him booked on Feb. 10 on a Lonoke County warrant. Dina Tyler, an Arkansas Department of Corrections spokeswoman, said that Robinson was released from state custody to the supervision of the Pulaski County sheriff on that day.

Robinson had been in and out of prison since November 2001, Tyler said, being released on parole at least four times -- in 2004, 2006, 2010 and 2020 -- and arrested for absconding while on parole at least five times.

"This is what we call a frequent flyer," Tyler said.

His most recent stint in state prison started when he was sentenced to 30 years in prison on July 9 on multiple counts in two separate cases including a first-degree murder count that Robinson pleaded down to felony manslaughter, court records show.

Robinson pleaded as a habitual offender under Arkansas law, meaning that he had previously been convicted of at least one violent felony. His record showed a first-degree battery conviction in Pulaski County in October 2001, Tyler said, which netted him a 10-year sentence alongside robbery and drug counts.

Robinson had been released from state custody on parole at the time he was turned over to the Pulaski County jail on Feb. 10, Tyler said.

He pleaded innocent in Cain's death on Tuesday, court records show, and he was being held Friday night in the Pulaski County jail, according to an online inmate record. The record lists a $200,000 bond on the first-degree murder count.