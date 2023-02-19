BASKETBALL

Solid shooting keys Arkansas Tech men

Arkansas Tech University (14-12, 12-8 Great American Conference) shot 47.3% from the floor Saturday, including 53.9% in the second half, to earn a 78-64 victory over Southwestern Oklahoma State (12-14, 8-12) at Tucker Coliseum in Russellville.

The Wonder Boys outrebounded the Bulldogs 43-35 and outscored them in the lane 34-20. They turned 14 Southwestern turnovers into 16 points, scored 20 fast break points and got 26 points off the bench.

Taelon Peter led Arkansas Tech with 18 points. Andre Leavell, Wes Harris and Kade Shaffer added 11 points each. Chris Braggs led the way for Southwestern Oklahoma State with a game-high 21 points.

In other Great American Conference men's games Saturday, Taylor Currie scored 19 points and Sam Henderson added 15 off the bench for Harding University (7-19, 3-17) in a 79-74 victory over Northwestern Oklahoma State (11-13, 7-13) at Rhodes-Reaves Field House in Searcy. ... Alvin Miles scored 19 points to lead four Henderson State University (12-14, 9-11) players with 10 or more points in a 90-79 loss to East Central (Okla.) (16-10, 11-9) at the Duke Wells Center in Arkadelphia. .... Carel Ray Jr. scored 17 points off the bench and Gregory Hammond Jr. added 16 for Southern Arkansas University (17-9, 13-7) in a 76-74 loss to Oklahoma Baptist (13-13, 10-10) at the W.T. Watson Athletic Center in Magnolia. ... LaQuan Butler Jr. scored a game-high 27 points on 10-of-18 shooting from the floor, but it wasn't enough as Ouachita Baptist University (10-14, 8-12) fell 83-70 to Southeastern Oklahoma State (16-9, 13-7) at Vining Arena in Arkadelphia. ... Isaac Jackson led the University of Arkansas at Monticello (11-15, 7-13) with 14 points in a 56-44 loss to Southern Nazarene (23-3, 19-1) at Steelman Fieldhouse in Monticello.

UAFS men fall at home

Drew Miller scored a game-high 22 points on 6-of-11 shooting from the floor Saturday and Payton Brown poured in 21 for the University of Arkansas at Fort Smith (11-16, 7-14 Lone Star Conference) in a 71-63 loss to Eastern New Mexico (17-9, 12-8) at the Stubblefield Center in Fort Smith.

The Greyhounds outrebounded the Lions 29-26 and outscored them in the lane 46-22. They also turned 20 UAFS turnovers into 27 points and got 21 points off the bench.

Grehlon Easter led Eastern New Mexico with 13 points, while Jahcoree Ealy added 12 and Dwayne Chester chipped in with 11.

Strong first quarter paces Harding women

Harding University (21-6, 17-3 Great American Conference) outscored Northwestern Oklahoma State 19-8 in the first quarter Saturday on its way to a 64-50 victory at Rhodes-Reaves Field House in Searcy.

The Bisons shot 41.8% from the floor in the first quarter then went cold in the second, shooting just 25%. That didn't last long as Harding shot 50% in the third quarter and 54.5% in the fourth to finish at 44% from the floor for the game. Harding also held slight advantages in rebounding (33-31) and points in the lane (24-22).

Sage Hawley led Harding with 15 points, while Rory Geer added 12 and Jacie Evans chipped in with 10. Carly Craig led Northwestern Oklahoma State (11-13, 7-13) with a game-high 17 points.

In other Great American Conference women's games Saturday, Ashley Farrar scored 24 points -- including 16 from the free-throw line -- to lead four Henderson State University (16-10, 13-7) players with 10 or more points in an 85-76 victory over East Central (Okla.) (10-14, 7-13) at the Duke Wells Center in Arkadelphia. ... Laney Means scored 23 points and Makayla Miller poured in 20 for Ouachita Baptist University (12-12, 9-11) in a 74-68 victory over Southeastern Oklahoma State (7-18, 5-15) at Vining Arena in Arkadelphia. ... Southern Arkansas University (12-14, 8-12) outscored Oklahoma Baptist (14-12, 10-10) 51-22 in the first half to pull away for an 87-51 victory at the W.T. Watson Athletic Center in Magnolia. Jessica Jones led SAU with 17 points and Kylie Minter added 15 off the bench. ... Jalei Oglesby scored 23 points and Alex Hill added 21 for Arkansas Tech University (13-11, 11-9) in a 73-65 loss to Southwestern Oklahoma State (8-17, 8-12) at Tucker Coliseum in Russellville. ... Southern Nazarene (22-4, 19-1) outscored the University of Arkasnsas at Monticello 42-24 in the second half to pull away for a 70-52 victory at Steelman Fieldhouse in Monticello. Cyarah Kensmil led the Cotton Blossoms (9-17, 6-14) with 13 points.

Big third quarter leads UAFS women to victory

The University of Arkansas at Fort Smith (10-17, 8-13 Lone Star Conference) shot 61.5% from the floor in the third quarter Saturday, outscoring Eastern New Mexico 21-9 on its way to a 75-62 victory at the Stubblefield Center in Fort Smith.

The Lions held the Greyhounds to 1-of-10 shooting from the floor in the third quarter and 5 of 25 for the second half. That was after Eastern New Mexico shot 62.5% in the first quarter to build a 25-13 lead. The Lions outrebounded the Greyhounds 45-40, scored 20 fast break points and got 20 points off the bench.

Riley Hayes led UAFS with 20 points and Aaliyah Prince poured in 19. Ashley Shipley led the Greyhounds with a game-high 22 points.

GYMNASTICS

Razorbacks fall to Wildcats

A tough final rotation on the balance beam put a victory out of reach for the University of Arkansas on Friday in a 197.875-195.400 loss to Kentucky in Lexington, Ky.

Despite the beam rotation -- which saw three consecutive falls -- Arkansas recorded a program high of 49.525 on vault, including a perfect score from sophomore Leah Smith, which helped her claim a share of first place in the event.

Sophomore Maddie Jones finished with a career-high 9.950 on bars with a 9.9/10.0 split, good for a tie for first place, while redshirt freshman Frankie Price tied for first place in floor exercise with a 9.975. The score is Arkansas' best on floor exercise since 2014, when NCAA champion Katherine Grable recorded the same score.

Freshman Reese Drotar recorded a personal best on bars for the second consecutive week with a 9.950 and sophomore Makenzie Sedlacek scored 9.950 on vault for the first time.

-- Democrat-Gazette Press Services

SOFTBALL

UCA survives seventh-inning comeback attempt

The University of Central Arkansas entered the seventh inning with a 5-0 lead but had to have needed relief for the second time this season to hold on and defeat Ohio 5-4.

The Bears (7-0) scored once in the first inning on a flyout from Madi Young then scored twice in the second inning on a bases-loaded walk and Bobcat (2-4) fielding error.

Kayla Beaver (4-0) held Ohio scoreless through six innings but ran into trouble in the seventh. She left the game after 6 1/3 innings, 7 strikeouts and was charged with all 4 runs. Jordan Johnson recorded her first save of 2023 to secure the win.

-- Sam Lane