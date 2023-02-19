Stepping into history

The historic Dreamland Ballroom was once again filled with music and dancing Feb. 11 for the fundraiser Dancing into Dreamland.

Guests were greeted at the third floor ballroom with a glass of champagne and music by board member Rychy St. Vincent.





Seven dance teams competed, with Asian Indian Dancers winning Judges Choice. The dance team included: Srihari Shankar, Madhu Prashanth, Anand Chandrasekaran, Rayma Ram, Archana Khole and Supriya Jambhekar. People Choice winners were O’Donovan School of Irish Dance. Serving as judges were Joey Lauren Adams, Christen Burke Pitts and Brian Earles. Emcees for the evening were Poolboy and Will Trice. The evening also featured a silent auction and exhibition dancing.

Money raised from the sold-out event hosted by The Friends of Dreamland Ballroom goes toward the restoration and preservation of the historic space.



