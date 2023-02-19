OPINION | ON BOOKS: ‘Still Pictures’ a memoir of Janet Malcolm





Most journalists learn early to distrust subjectivity in themselves and their sources. If your mother says she loves you, check it out, the assistant city editor tells you, and you begin to entertain doubts about your mother.

Yet only the dullest of us believe that the measurables tell the entire story. There is always ambiguity; the inexplicable manifests itself everywhere. Reporters cannot be completely objective truth-tellers but they ought to be fair, an admittedly freighted quality that is vulnerable to attack from partisans who might characterize it as weak or pandering.

Janet Malcolm, who died in 2021 at 86, was one of our best journalists; like Joan Didion (who also died in 2021 at 86), she was one of the most important writers of long-form nonfiction of the 20th century, and like Didion she continued doing vital work into the 21st.

In some ways the two women seem like West Coast-back East rivals; Didion was sunglassed California cool and Malcolm evokes Manhattan drab, wool and tweed. Hollywood v. Academia.

But they were both primarily witnesses. Didion could write, with all calm disinterest, of encountering preteen drug addicts and shrug off the outrage of those who would have, in her place, called police. Her slight stature belied her toughness. (Read "The Year of Magical Thinking" if you doubt it.)

Malcolm described writing as an "invisible, odorless calling"; the objective of the interviewer is to disappear. She understood that "the freedom to be cruel is one of journalism's uncontested privileges."

Neither trusted the face-to-face interview process. Didion would ask innocuous questions and barely pay attention to the answers, doing real reporting with her eyes and ears.

Malcolm notoriously preferred written answers to formally presented interrogatories and didn't hesitate to edit — to use her word, "curate" — those responses for clarity and, one surmises, effect. ("This thing called speech is sloppy, redundant, repetitious, full of uhs and ahs," was how she defended herself when one of her sources sued for libel, charging she'd massaged 50 to 60 separate conversations into one long rambling monologue for her book. "I needed to present it in logical, rational order so he would sound like a logical, rational person.")

Malcolm once began once of her books, 1990's "The Journalist and the Murderer" — about the symbiotic relationship between true crime writer Joe McGinniss and convicted murderer Jeffrey R. McDonald — with a startling summation that might be the most famous paragraph ever written about her chosen field:

"Every journalist who is not too stupid or too full of himself to notice what is going on knows that what he does is morally indefensible. He is a kind of confidence man, preying on people's vanity, ignorance or loneliness, gaining their trust and betraying them without remorse. Like the credulous widow who wakes up one day to find the charming young man and all her savings gone, so the consenting subject of a piece of nonfiction learns — when the article or book appears — his hard lesson. Journalists justify their treachery in various ways according to their temperaments. The more pompous talk about freedom of speech and 'the public's right to know'; the least talented talk about Art; the seemliest murmur about earning a living."

That is brutal and true enough to stand as a daily affirmation for some of us ink-stained wretches. True enough to be bitterly denounced by others, who protest that this is not at all the way it works.

Both Didion and Malcolm may have used techniques that would got them reprimanded, if not fired, from most newsrooms. But they produced marvelous work.

I doubt that Malcolm's just-published "Still Pictures," a brief (176 pages with a foreword by Ian Frazier and an afterword by Malcolm's daughter Anne Malcolm), will be the last of that work to come to light, but it is the latest, and is interesting in unexpected ways given Malcolm's previous book-length essays, "The Journalist and the Murderer," "In the Freud Archives" (1984) and "Iphigenia in Forest Hills" (2011) in that it is a personal meditation about her life built around several objectively arrested moments in it. It is a kind of illustrated memoir by a writer who always felt compelled to disappear from her work.

Malcolm was born in Prague in 1934 and fled to the United States with her parents and sister to escape the Nazis in July 1939. The leaving is commemorated by one of the early photos in the book, a black-and-white shot of a woman, a little girl and a man looking out the window of a train. The man and the woman are smiling; the child — Malcolm — wears an expression the author assigns the Czech word mrzuty — an amalgam of peevishness and sulk. She was 5 years old.

"The train was headed for Hamburg, where the ocean liner on which we had passage for America was docked," Malcolm writes. "It was one of the last civilian ships to leave Europe for America before the outbreak of war. We were among the small number of Jews who escaped the fate of the rest by sheer dumb luck, as a few random insects escape a poison spray."

A distant cousin of her mother's took the picture; he "was not Jewish or not Jewish enough to be on the list of the doomed," Malcolm writes, though after the war he eventually made his way to Pennsylvania. They would visit Malcolm's family in the Manhattan neighborhood of Yorkville; the Malcolms would drive to see them in Pennsylvania. Young Janet thought the cousin was dashing; it took her years to realize there was nothing romantic going on between him and her mother.

Malcolm began her career at the New Yorker writing about furniture, which she expanded into essays on interior decoration, design and photography. She started as a photographer and once wrote that photography was a "medium of inescapable truthfulness ... the camera does not know how to lie."

But at the same time she understands photographers have as large a problem with objectivity as reporters do.

"The reportorial eye — and I — are never far from her mind," Malcolm's daughter writes in the afterword. Like writing a story, taking a photo is a "transformative" act.

"Even as she tells us a story," Anne Malcolm writes, "she reminds us of her own presence, as the lens through which that naively imagined 'actuality' is being filtered."

