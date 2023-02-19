SUN BELT/SWAC

ARKANSAS STATE 4, UAPB 3

Brandon Hager's single with one out in the bottom of the ninth completed Arkansas State's late comeback, securing a series victory for the Red Wolves at Tomlinson Stadium in Jonesboro.

ASU (2-0) trailed 4-1 going into the bottom of the eighth after the University of Arkansas-Pine Bluff (0-2) scored twice on bases-loaded walks and an RBI single by Drew Cates. But the Red Wolves pulled within one on Jared Toler's RBI double, and Daedrick Cail tied things at 3-3 after scoring on a wild pitch.

Kevin Wiseman earned the win for ASU, allowing a hit in the top of the ninth but needing 14 pitches to complete a shutout inning.