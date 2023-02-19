UALR earns share of Ohio Valley title

Sali Kourouma extended her right arm into the passing lane, grabbing the ball as she fell onto her back at the midcourt line.

She flipped to Tia Harvey, who dribbled into the frontcourt as the final eight seconds ran off the clock.

Given how things began Saturday afternoon, it was a fitting end for the University of Arkansas-Little Rock.

Avenging their lone Ohio Valley Conference defeat of the season, the Trojans held off Eastern Illinois 46-42 at the Jack Stephens Center in Little Rock, securing at least a share of a conference title in their debut season in the Ohio Valley -- the first team in league history to do so.

Not only was it the 13th regular-season title in the past 16 seasons for UALR, but the win put the Trojans in the driver's seat for both an outright title and the No. 1 seed at the Ohio Valley tournament.

UALR will need just one win over either Southern Illinois University Edwardsville or Lindenwood this week to put the finishing touches on its impressive campaign.

"That was a hell of a game," Trojans Coach Joe Foley said afterward. "Both teams played hard, both teams played well. ... I thought we did a hell of a job responding to what we had to do."

Although the Panthers only scored 44 points against UALR (18-9, 15-1 Ohio Valley) during the teams' first meeting this season, Eastern Illinois entered the day averaging 68.9 points per game.

The Trojans held them to 13 points in the first half, including a stretch of 7:30 when the Panthers didn't score a point and UALR opened an early 22-10 lead.

"Everything that we did, they got frustrated," Foley said. "In the second half, you saw how tough they are. And for us to hold them down and get stops when we needed it ... that was huge."

Foley credited the tandem of Harvey and Jayla Brooks for slowing Eastern Illinois guard Lariah Washington, who entered averaging 17.2 points per game -- tops in the Ohio Valley.

Equally vital was Angelique Francis. The Trojans senior, playing the final home game of her career, not only scored 12 points while grabbing seven rebounds but the 5-11 Francis held 6-3 Macy McGlone to two points in the first 19-plus minutes.

"It looked it, but it was not," Francis said of being tasked with keeping the Panthers' second-leading scorer under wraps. "I was trying to catch my breath."

Eastern Illinois (20-6, 13-3) had a chance at the Ohio Valley's No. 1 seed with a win, and despite never getting closer than six in the third quarter, the Panthers ultimately cut the deficit to a pair.

Down 38-36 in the fourth quarter, Eastern Illinois had multiple chances to tie before Brooks' steal gave UALR a pair of free throws to restore a multi-possession lead.

Kourouma then delivered the final blow of the game for the Trojans, executing on a call by Foley inside the final 90 seconds and converting a three-point play that put UALR ahead 45-38 with 1:09 remaining.

"It was in my head that they trust me to [make that play]," Kourouma said.

Before the Trojans headed to the locker room, they briefly posed for a photo at center court. There was no net-cutting or elaborate celebration.

They know they'll hang a banner no matter what.

But this is just one checkmark in a season with bigger goals.

"You want to be the best in your conference," Foley said. "Things fall in line when you do what you're supposed to do.

"But there's still something better out there."