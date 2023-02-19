Wildcats, Zebras take conference titles

Shortly after Pine Bluff High School's boys basketball team completed its run in the King Cotton Holiday Classic, Watson Chapel High School Coach Jevon Barnes publicly credited the Zebras on social media for putting the entire hoops community on notice with its near-championship performance.

Pine Bluff has long been a high school hoops-crazy city, given the 40-year history of King Cotton (played in two stints) and the Zebras' long tradition on the hardwood with 13 state championships, the last in 2015. (Watson Chapel, for its part, has a state title from 1999.)

"Pine Bluff High is a great team, and I'm proud of them as well," said Barnes, a senior on Watson Chapel's 2010 6A state semifinal team. "We're rivals on the court, but we root for them when we're not against each other."

Though the Zebras and Wildcats haven't faced off in recent years in basketball, their fan bases can rejoice in unison over their latest achievement -- winning conference championships in the same year.

Watson Chapel (24-6) completed a 14-0 run through Conference 4A-8, or the southeastern-most district in Class 4A, after defeating Hamburg 59-21 on Thursday. The Wildcats will play at 8:30 p.m. Wednesday in the first round of the 4A South Region playoffs at Warren's Lumberjack Arena for its third automatic berth in the state tournament in as many years.

Pine Bluff secured at least a share of its third straight 5A-South Conference championship Friday after routing Texarkana 77-27 on the road. The Zebras (20-7, 14-1 in 5A-South) will close the regular season Tuesday at home against Hot Springs High (19-7, 13-2) in a battle for the other share and host the 5A state tournament the following week at the Pine Bluff Convention Center.

"It's good for the city," said Billy Dixon, the Zebras' seventh-year head coach. "Good for basketball in south Arkansas. You start looking around the south part of the state in terms of what's happening, and teams that do have an opportunity to be conference champs, it speaks to the caliber of basketball here."

Dixon, a Dumas High graduate, came to Pine Bluff in 2014 as an assistant to Clarence Finley, who made stops on the high school and college levels and had been an interim head coach at the University of Central Arkansas. In their first season together, Pine Bluff went from falling into the sixth and final seed of the 6A state playoffs to beating Marion, Little Rock Parkview, Alma and Jonesboro amid a snowstorm pelting the state to win the school's first state championship since 2003.

"Our kids bought into what we're doing," Dixon said. "That was a real challenging year because when you're 14-14 ... you go into it knowing you're at a school where there are high expectations, and those expectations still exist today."

The Zebras went back to the 6A final in 2016 but dropped a heartbreaker to Parkview.

Finley touted the approach of building a program at tradition-rich Pine Bluff, and Dixon has carried on that philosophy.

"What people miss is the development of the program," he said. "My philosophy from Day 1 is to build a program. To do that, you have to have consistency. We don't have practice the first day. We have player development. I think that's where the difference in consistency comes in."

Equally as impressive is how the Zebras perform at a high level with many of their top players turning around quickly from football season.

Junior Courtney Crutchfield, a wide receiver and cornerback, is also the Zebras' leading scorer on the hardwood and is a highly skilled playmaker from the 3-guard position. Senior Jordon Harris delved back onto the gridiron last fall and parlayed his tight end role into a scholarship to the University of Missouri. On the court, the 6-foot-6 Harris dominates the paint with shot-blocking and leads the Zebras in rebounds.

Junior Austyn Dendy plays multiple positions on the field and is a consistent forward on the court. And senior X'Zaevion Barnett converts his running back style into hard-charging play from the point or shooting guard spot.

Together with senior Jabbar Spellman, junior Braylen Hall and sophomore Deriyon Graydon, the football-turned-basketball standouts form a deep nucleus in Dixon's program.

"One, they're high level athletes," Dixon said. "Two, there is a level of basketball IQ with that particular group. The numbers are even greater than they were in 2014. We used to have two guys coming over from football. Now we have five or six. That's why you have to have a system your kids will buy into. We don't look like a well-oiled machine like we want to. It's not as pretty from the internal part as it looks externally."

Much like Dixon, Barnes was blessed with moving up to a head coaching role last June after his mentor, Marcus Adams, took the same role at Conway. Adams, a member of Pine Bluff's 2003 championship team, returned the Wildcats to state contention after posting 5-19 and 6-18 records in his first two seasons, overcoming challenges of covid-19 in 2020-21 to go 14-10 and go 20-10 last season.

"He brought hard work to Watson Chapel," Barnes said. "He's a workaholic. He told the guys the only way you're going to bet better is be in the gym and get physically and mentally better. I learned from him about preparation for games and his offseason is big."

Under Barnes, the Wildcats live by the motto "Only the strong survive" -- hence their hashtag #OTSS -- and pride themselves on defense, playing together and meshing like family on and off the court. Six times in conference play, the Wildcats have held opponents to fewer than 40 points, with Hamburg's 21 points a season low.

"When we bought into defense, that's when we became a lot better," Barnes said. "You'll never play a game with zero points. You just have to make sure you score more points than the other team does."

Watson Chapel, which has scored fewer than 50 points just twice in conference play, draws from a number of scorers, like senior Khamani Cooper, who has netted more than 1,000 points in his career and is averaging nearly 20 points per game this season.

Seniors Keshun Brown and Marcus Strong, along with junior Jai'Kori Phillips, average between 10 to 15 points per game. Then, there's sophomore Joseph Dockett, who leads the Wildcats in rebounding along with his 9-point per game average.

"Guys have been stepping up every single night to help balance our scoring," Barnes said. "Joseph Dockett, our 10th-grader, is playing his role for us that some guys wouldn't take the challenge to do. Keshun is our hero guy and Marcus is big-shot Marcus. Jai'Kori is more of our vocal leader."

Cooper and Phillips, both 6-feet-3, are the tallest regular contributors on the team. That means the Wildcats have been winning consistently -- 15 straight, to be exact -- without a true center.

"I knew with us being small, first we'd have to be in shape and play defense to be able to wear other teams down," Barnes said. "It's a great thing because we like to run, so we can get the ball out and get stops and get up and down the court.

Winning without a traditional big man on campus may make running the conference table all the more remarkable.

Hot Springs 66, White Hall 55

In Hot Springs on Friday, a must-win game went south on the Bulldogs (17-13, 8-7 in 5A-South), who have now fallen a half-game behind Sheridan (17-9, 8-6) for the fourth and final state playoff seed from the conference.

Jai'Chaunn Hayes scored 20 points, Randy Emerson had 9 and Keaton Stone scored 8 for White Hall.

Sheridan can secure a tournament berth with a win either at Texarkana on Tuesday or at home against Lake Hamilton on Friday. White Hall will host Lake Hamilton for senior night on Tuesday.

Jordon Harris is one of many Pine Bluff High School basketball standouts who also excel in football. (Pine Bluff Commercial/I.C. Murrell)



Billy Dixon's Pine Bluff basketball teams have won at least a share of the 5A-South Conference championship in each of the last three seasons. (Pine Bluff Commercial/I.C. Murrell)

