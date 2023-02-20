Benton County marriage licenses

The following marriage license applications were recorded at the Benton County Clerk's Office Feb. 9-15.
Feb. 9
Lateef Olamide Balogun, 43, and Jimere Shane Balogun, 41, both of Pea Ridge
Feb. 10
Henry Alan Brown, 39, and Kennisha Lee Byfield, 30, both of Kansas City, Kan.
Henry David Figueroa Giron, 24, and Hazel C. Garcia Gomez, 25, both of Siloam Springs
Shane Bradley Marks, 27, and Norma Elizabeth Caceres Perez, 27, both of Rogers
Yobani Roanni Santana Nunez, 43, and Marbella Montejo, 36, both of Springdale
Feb. 13
Steven Wayne Davis, 75, Broken Arrow, Okla., and Victoria Sue Kemper, 68, Watts, Okla.
Jose Manuel Morales, 37, and Anarili Valdes, 33, both of Rogers
Kalberth Jesus Perez-Monterola, 31, and Yoselin Liset Ramos-Romero, 32, both of Bentonville
Bert Mitchell Stafford, 64, and Janet Lee Scroggins, 60, both of Siloam Springs
Feb. 14
Renato Alexander Alarcon Guadron, 31, and Jazmin Reyes, 28, both of Rogers
Randall Dewayne Baker, 39, and Sandra Mistydawn Greenwell, 42, both of Ponca City, Okla.
Brent Joseph Bejarano, 39, and Leisha Lou Lunsway, 37, both of Rogers
Hansi Oreste Cruz Contreras, 34, and Natalie Elizabeth Hernandez, 21, both of Jay, Okla.
Jake Dakota Esser, 27, and Suyapa Guadalupe Howard, 28, both of Bentonville
Kaizer Neng Hero, 37, and Wilasinee Songsawatwong, 24, both of Gentry
Dakota Daniel Hice, 23, and Brittney Nicole Laird, 31, both of Springdale
Roy Joe Kaiser, 35, Centerton, and Krystal Coy Dawn Lunsford, 35, Rogers
Spencer Anderson Loper, 23, Springdale, and Lauren Nicole Kjellberg, 23, Bentonville
Tobias Jason Neal, 25, and Melody Star Herman, 24, both of Bentonville
Ryan Christopher Veasey, 28, and Emily Ann Slead, 26, both of Centerton
Feb. 15
Kyler Ryan Bradshaw, 22, and Hannah Grace Watson, 22, both of Centerton
Michael Matthew Kimes, 42, and Elissa Ann Allee, 38, both of Bella Vista
Earl Myers Neel IV, 25, and Haley Rose Ratcliff, 25, both of Tulsa, Okla.
Mitchell Duane Turner, 36, Siloam Springs, and Charity Delane Convirs, 27, Stilwell, Okla.
Travian Locke Weems, 22, Bentonville, and Camryn Nicole Rowlett, 19, Rogers
Hunter Graham West, 27, and Phoebe LeAnne Stewart, 27, both of Dallas