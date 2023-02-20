Benton County marriage licenses

The following marriage license applications were recorded at the Benton County Clerk's Office Feb. 9-15.

Feb. 9

Lateef Olamide Balogun, 43, and Jimere Shane Balogun, 41, both of Pea Ridge

Feb. 10

Henry Alan Brown, 39, and Kennisha Lee Byfield, 30, both of Kansas City, Kan.

Henry David Figueroa Giron, 24, and Hazel C. Garcia Gomez, 25, both of Siloam Springs

Shane Bradley Marks, 27, and Norma Elizabeth Caceres Perez, 27, both of Rogers

Yobani Roanni Santana Nunez, 43, and Marbella Montejo, 36, both of Springdale

Feb. 13

Steven Wayne Davis, 75, Broken Arrow, Okla., and Victoria Sue Kemper, 68, Watts, Okla.

Jose Manuel Morales, 37, and Anarili Valdes, 33, both of Rogers

Kalberth Jesus Perez-Monterola, 31, and Yoselin Liset Ramos-Romero, 32, both of Bentonville

Bert Mitchell Stafford, 64, and Janet Lee Scroggins, 60, both of Siloam Springs

Feb. 14

Renato Alexander Alarcon Guadron, 31, and Jazmin Reyes, 28, both of Rogers

Randall Dewayne Baker, 39, and Sandra Mistydawn Greenwell, 42, both of Ponca City, Okla.

Brent Joseph Bejarano, 39, and Leisha Lou Lunsway, 37, both of Rogers

Hansi Oreste Cruz Contreras, 34, and Natalie Elizabeth Hernandez, 21, both of Jay, Okla.

Jake Dakota Esser, 27, and Suyapa Guadalupe Howard, 28, both of Bentonville

Kaizer Neng Hero, 37, and Wilasinee Songsawatwong, 24, both of Gentry

Dakota Daniel Hice, 23, and Brittney Nicole Laird, 31, both of Springdale

Roy Joe Kaiser, 35, Centerton, and Krystal Coy Dawn Lunsford, 35, Rogers

Spencer Anderson Loper, 23, Springdale, and Lauren Nicole Kjellberg, 23, Bentonville

Tobias Jason Neal, 25, and Melody Star Herman, 24, both of Bentonville

Ryan Christopher Veasey, 28, and Emily Ann Slead, 26, both of Centerton

Feb. 15

Kyler Ryan Bradshaw, 22, and Hannah Grace Watson, 22, both of Centerton

Michael Matthew Kimes, 42, and Elissa Ann Allee, 38, both of Bella Vista

Earl Myers Neel IV, 25, and Haley Rose Ratcliff, 25, both of Tulsa, Okla.

Mitchell Duane Turner, 36, Siloam Springs, and Charity Delane Convirs, 27, Stilwell, Okla.

Travian Locke Weems, 22, Bentonville, and Camryn Nicole Rowlett, 19, Rogers

Hunter Graham West, 27, and Phoebe LeAnne Stewart, 27, both of Dallas