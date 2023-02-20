Benton County restaurant inspections

Critical violations are those factors leading to foodborne illness and must be corrected immediately. Noncritical violations relate to maintenance of food operations and cleanliness.

BENTON COUNTY

Feb. 6

B-List On The Bricks

105 S. Third St., Rogers

Critical violations: Uncovered employee beverages located in prep area. No paper towels available at kitchen handsink.

Noncritical violations: Cardboard boxes of food items being stored directly on floor of dry-storage area.

Delta Crawfish

620 Ash St., Lowell

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: No certified food protection manager documentation.

Domino's

2800 S.W. 14th St., Suite 2, Bentonville

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: Food residue on shelves and walls in pizza prep area.

E-Z Mart

137 S. Curtis Ave., Pea Ridge

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: Three boxes of Tootie Fruits cereal expired Dec. 13, 2022, Malt-O-Meal expired Sept. 17, 2022, boxes of cornbread mix expired on Dec. 7, 2022, and three boxes of ZzzQuil expired October 2022.

Iron Horse Coffee Company

220 S. First St., Rogers

Critical violations: Restrooms lacking handwash signage. Kitchen handsink damaged and not operational.

Noncritical violations: No certified food manager documentation available. Small refrigerator nearest back door lacking thermometer. Cardboard boxes of food items being stored directly on floor of dry-storage area. Permit expired.

Lil Hawks Children's Academy

912 E. Pickens Road, Pea Ridge

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: Facility was using shell eggs to make scrambled eggs.

Little Caesars Pizza

206 S.W. 14th St., Bentonville

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: No certified food safety manager. Floor and wall around three-compartment sink have an accumulation of trash and food residue. Shelf for clean dishes has an accumulation of dust. Three sets of light bulbs with no protective shielding.

Panda Express Restaurant

2775 U.S. 412 East, Siloam Springs

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: Legs on the sauce cart are wooden.

Wendy's

3355 U.S. 412 East, Siloam Springs

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: Floor tiles in front of the ice machine and back by the dish sink broken/missing. Repeat violation.

Wendy's

221 Slack St., Pea Ridge

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: Scoop handles stored touching the food.

Wesner's Grill

117 W. Chestnut St., Rogers

Critical violations: Uncovered employee beverages located throughout facility.

Noncritical violations: None

Feb. 7

IHOP

3451 U.S. 412 East, Siloam Springs

Critical violations: Employee handled raw hamburger patty and did not wash hands prior to handling bread. Sausage in hot-holding is 100 degrees. Portioned mashed potatoes and portioned mac and cheese exceed the use-by date marked on the product. Packaged items such has mashed potatoes, mac and cheese, cheese sauce say "keep frozen."

Noncritical violations: ROP fish thawing in the refrigerator. Sanitizer used for wiping cloths is not dispensing at the correct concentration. Broken tiles in the food kitchen area.

ABC Happy Kids Learning Center

1700 Commerce Drive, Rogers

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: No heat sensitive test strips available. Posted permit expired.

Casa Castillo

148 Seba Road, Centerton

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: No documentation of a certified food protection manager. No covered trash receptacle in the restroom.

Domino's

2075 E. Main St., Suite A, Siloam Springs

Critical violations: No sanitizer is being dispensed at the three-compartment sink.

Noncritical violations: Person in charge at the time of inspection does not know where the test strips are to check sanitizer concentration. Divider trays holding the squeeze bottles in the two-door cooler are visibly dirty. Permit not posted in customer view.

Eureka Pizza

2119 W. Walnut St., Suite B, Rogers

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: Filter on front of pizza oven is coated with dust.

Heroes Coffee Company

124 S.W. Eighth St., Bentonville

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: Permit expired 8/31/2022.

Popeye's Louisiana Kitchen

1721 E. Centerton Blvd., Centerton

Critical violations: Pans and utensils on the clean rack need to be rewashed and all food debris removed.

Noncritical violations: The lemonade lids are damaged and should be replaced. Prep table has a buildup of debris, floor in the walk-in cooler has a buildup of debris and floor in the storage room has a buildup of debris. The women's bathroom does not have proper ventilation. Ice is dripping onto the freezer floor and on some boxes.

Shipley Donuts

2119 W. Walnut St., Suite A, Rogers

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: Wood shelf over mixer has not been sealed to be smooth, easy to clean and nonabsorbent.

Table At The Station

409 S.E. Sixth St., Bentonville

Critical violations: Thawing tuna in walk-in cooler had a label from manufacturer stating that fish was to be removed from the vacuum package before thawing. Wiping cloths stored in a sanitizer bucket with 0 ppm quat.

Noncritical violations: Facility lacks thermometer in some cold-hold units.

Taco Bell

1775 E. Centerton Blvd., Centerton

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: Boxes of plastic cups stored on the floor in the storage area. Retail food permit was not posted in customer view.

Feb. 8

Barnette's Dairyette

111 W. Tulsa St., Siloam Springs

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: Air vents in the store room and above ice machine are visibly dirty.

Bright Harbor School

1002 S.W. I St., Bentonville

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: Quat test strips have expired.

Burger King

4125 S. 26th St., Rogers

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: No test strips available at time of inspection. Permit expired and not posted in customer view.

Cadence Academy Preschool

3978 S. Concord St., Suite 300, Rogers

Critical violations: No paper towels at handwashing sink.

Noncritical violations: No certified food protection manager on staff.

Gooseberry Handmade Pies

2210 S. Walton Blvd., Suite 12, Bentonville

Critical violations: Packaged food items for sale missing ingredient list.

Noncritical violations: None

Kum & Go

978 W. Pleasant Grove Road, Lowell

Critical violations: Back handwashing sink blocked by mop buckets.

Noncritical violations: Piece of tile missing in floor near three-compartment sink.

Long John Silvers

525 U.S. 412 West, Siloam Springs

Critical violations: Open package of hot dogs not date-marked as needed.

Noncritical violations: Water leak from the ceiling in the walk-in cooler. Water dripping is splashing on to cases of food next to and under the pan catching the leaking water. Employees working with open food wearing jewelry on the wrists. Gasket torn on the bottom drawer on the reach in freezer. Missing tiles around the mop sink.

Loyd's Little Land

1723 N. Concord St., Lowell

Critical violations: Employee drink on prep table in kitchen. Milk being held at 47 degrees in left refrigerator, and milk and cheese being held at 48 degrees in right refrigerator.

Noncritical violations: None

Raising Cane's

1402 S. Walton Blvd., Bentonville

Critical violations: Sanitizer in wipe buckets less than 100 ppm quat. Dispenser at three-compartment sink was dispensing at less than 100 ppm quat.

Noncritical violations: None

Feb. 9

Bentonville Wellness

2212 S. Walton Blvd., Bentonville

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: No quat test strips for checking sanitizer (quat tabs).

Creative Lab Commissary

1004 S. Mount Olive St., Suite M, Siloam Springs

Critical violations: Pho noodles in cooler 19 are at 43 degrees. Other noodles are at 53 degrees. Items removed from the freezer need a date-marking when they were removed from the freezer and placed in the cooler.

Noncritical violations: Employee washed a food container and did not wash hands or change gloves prior to returning to food preparation. Several lights not working in the preparation and storage area.

Dairy Queen Grill And Chill

102 U.S. 412 East, Siloam Springs

Critical violations: Shake machine has not been cleaned between uses. There is an accumulation of food on the side of the interior of the unit. The chicken and ranch dressing in the top part of the prep table is not at 41 degrees or below. Open package of hot dogs, chicken and other items not date-marked as needed.

Noncritical violations: Door gasket torn on the left side ice cream machine.

Dollar Tree

198 N. Curtis Ave., Pea Ridge

Critical violations: Packages of turkey franks expired on Jan. 31, 2023, and bologna expired on Jan. 23 and 24, 2023. Headache relief expired January 2023.

Noncritical violations: Boxes of candy stored in boxes on the floor.

Kindle MDO And Weekday Preschool

1201 N.E. McCollum Drive, Bentonville

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: Permit expired.

So Chill Eat

1004 S. Mount Olive St., Suite N, Siloam Springs

Critical violations: Employee handled garnishing onions and bean sprouts with bare hands. It was observed that the bean sprouts and onions are used for both cooking and garnish. For this reason, these items cannot be handled with bare hands, even when being cooked as the hands come in contact with food that will not be cooked during the process. A pan with sponge of soapy water is sitting in the handwashing sink. Bottles of salsa being stored in a hot water bath. Salsa is at 113 degrees and 128 degrees. Salsa must be held at 135 degrees or above or 41 degrees and below. Wrapped beef, chicken and portioned noodles are all stored above the load line. Half & half in the bar cooler is at 45 degrees. Food in the prep table cooking station is not at 41 degrees or below. Unit does not appear to be working properly. Beef 52 degrees, tofu 44 degrees, bean sprouts 45 degrees.

Noncritical violations: Packages of raw shrimp thawing at room temperature in the kitchen area. No thermometer found in prep table number one. Multiple wet wiping cloths stored in preparation areas.

Whisk & Spool Pastry Shop

708 S. Mount Olive St., Siloam Springs

Critical violations: Luncheon meat not date-marked as needed.

Noncritical violations: None

Workman's Travel Center - Restaurant

898 W. Monroe Ave., Lowell

Critical violations: Spray bottle of cleaner not labeled with contents of container.

Noncritical violations: No certified food protection manager on staff.

Workman's Travel Centers - Food Store

898 W. Monroe Ave., Lowell

Critical violations: Employee cracked eggs on grill and then plated ready-to-eat foods with same gloves on. Employee reached in sliced onion container bare handed. No sanitizer detected in small mechanical warewashing machine. Container of hash browns by grill being held at 75 degrees. Slices of pie in cooler available for consumer reach-in, not labeled with ingredients or major allergens.

Noncritical violations: Knife being stored inside prep table with handle touching lettuce.

Feb. 10

Airship Coffee Bar

1000 S.E. Fifth St., Suite A, Bentonville

Critical violations: Restrooms lacking handwash signage. No paper towels available at bar handsink. Squeeze bottle not labeled with contents. Grab-and-go items lacking proper label information.

Noncritical violations: Cardboard boxes of food items being stored directly on floor of walk-in freezer. No permit posted.

All In One Quick Stop

2811 Bella Vista Way, Bella Vista

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: No documentation of a certified food protection manager. Egg salad sandwich exceeded the best-by date of Feb. 7, 2023, ranch exceeded best-by date of Jan. 7, 2023, and boxes of Slim Jim 'n Cheese exceeded the best-by dates of Nov. 2, 2022, and Dec. 13, 2022. Kolaches at 120 degrees and corn dogs at 131 degrees in the hot-box.

Gusano's Pizzeria

19 Cunningham Corner, Bella Vista

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: No documentation of a certified food protection manager. Ice scoop stored on top of the ice machine.

Mazzio's Pizza

1117 N. Walton Blvd., Bentonville

Critical violations: Diced tomatoes (47 degrees), sausage (48 degrees) and pizza sauce (47 degrees) were above 41 degrees in pizza prep unit.

Noncritical violations: No certified food safety manager. Multiple employees preparing food are not wearing effective hair restraints. Walls, floors, storage shelves, outside of microwaves and sides of equipment have an accumulation of food residue and grease. Multiple surfaces (walls and floors) in facility have flaking paint and missing tiles. There are holes and cracks in the wall throughout kitchen.

Taco Bell

102 S. Walton Blvd., Bentonville

Critical violations: Wiping cloths stored in sanitizer solution less than 150 ppm quat.

Noncritical violations: Area around drink lines near drive-thru window has an accumulation of dirt, dust and food residue.

The following establishments had no violations this reporting period:

Feb. 6 -- Los Cerritos Market Taqueria, 303 N. Bloomington St., Lowell; Mary Mae Jones Elementary, 500 S.E. 14th St., Bentonville

Feb. 7 -- ANH Montessori School, 2730 N. Woods Lane, Rogers; First Watch, 5206 Village Parkway, Suite 1, Rogers; Rogers Pre-Kindergarten Center, 2710 N. Woods Lane, Rogers

Feb. 8 -- Child Enrichment Services, 1701 N.E. Wildcat Way, Bentonville; My Friends And Me, 901 N.E. J St., Bentonville

Feb. 9 -- Bentonville Preparatory School, 211 S.E. 34th St., Suite 13, Bentonville; Burger King, 1700 S. Walton Blvd., Bentonville; Mary's Little Lambs, 506 S.E. Moberly Lane, Suite 6, Bentonville; Raising Hope Childcare And Preschool, 1700 S.E. Moberly Lane, Bentonville; Scooter's Coffee, 1887 W. Walnut St., Rogers; Walmart Neighborhood Market - Deli/Bakery, 240 Slack St., Pea Ridge; Walmart Neighborhood Market - Food Store, 240 Slack St., Pea Ridge; Workman's Travel Centers - Deli/Bakery, 898 W. Monroe Ave., Lowell

Feb. 10 -- Airship Coffee Push Cart, 1000 S.E. Fifth St., Bentonville; Braum's, 1119 N. Walton Blvd., Bentonville; Walgreens, 3499 Bella Vista Way, Bella Vista