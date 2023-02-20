Bentonville animal services center prepares for soft opening, with grand opening coming April 8

BENTONVILLE -- Bentonville's Animal Services and Adoption Center will hold a soft opening this week.

The 6,500-square-foot, city-owned animal services facility is on a triangle-shaped property at the intersection of Southwest I and Southwest 41st streets, across I Street from the Community Center and a Mercy Health Clinic. A grand opening is set for April 8.

The city now pays $7,000 per month to Centerton for animal services and $100 for each dog taken to the Centerton shelter at 10404 Arkansas 279. That contract will end at the end of the month, said David Wright, Bentonville Parks and Recreation director.

There were 227 dogs taken to Centerton last year, said Alison Worley, Bentonville's animal services manager.

The center will have areas for stray and adoptable dogs, as well as an adoptable cat room, Worley said.

"We'll also have an outdoor play yard to provide exercise and fresh air for the dogs in our care," she said. "In addition to these, we'll have separated isolation areas to mitigate the spread of disease. The adoption center will also have a medical area where staff will be able to triage minor injuries and illnesses and provide an area for area veterinarians to provide spay and neuter services."

The facility cost $3.56 million to build with another $100,000 spent on furnishings such as computers and desks, Wright said.

Best Friends Pet Resource Center, another pet center in the city, will open March 11. The center at 1312 Melissa Drive is adjacent to Founders Classical Academy. It will be about 20,000 square feet on 6 acres owned by Best Friends.

