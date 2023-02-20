Birch & Basil owner aims to offer a ‘bit of everything’ in Prairie Grove

PRAIRIE GROVE -- Birch & Basil Gifts has moved from downtown Prairie Grove and is now located in a new building at 2611 E. Heritage Parkway, Suite 4.

Owner April Beck of Prairie Grove said she likes the new location because it is between Farmington and Prairie Grove and has a lot of drive-by traffic. She said she believes it will allow customers who are looking for special gifts and other items to find those items without driving into Fayetteville.

The shop offers "a little bit of everything," Beck said. She creates custom gift baskets and boxes for customers. The store has baby items, gourmet food mixes, cutting boards and charcuterie boards, wedding gift items, apparel and spirit wear.

Beck said she likes to use other small businesses when purchasing merchandise for her store. As an example, she said her food mixes come from a business in Mena and are packaged in Nashville.

"I order from various vendors and try to order from people personally," she said.

Beck said the name for her store just kind of evolved from what she likes to do.

"I was just trying to find different names. Since I have home goods, basil tied into that. I used to build furniture. That's where I started out, so I guess that's where the birch goes into play."

She started building furniture at her home and would travel to vintage fairs to sell the furniture. Then she began incorporating other items, such as candles and gift items, into her business.

From there, she decided to open a shop.

"I love doing it," Beck said. "I love selling little things and helping people out with gifts to make them happy or make others happy. It's something that I've always enjoyed doing."