Little Rock awarded $2M to design I-30 deck park

by Joe Flaherty | Today at 12:21 p.m.
This rendering provides a visual approximation of a deck park in Little Rock. Amenities shown, such as the playground and soccer field, are intended to depict scale and not to suggest that they will be included in the final design. Planning is in the early stages. (Courtesy of Chris East, board member of the nonprofit studioMAIN)


A $2 million planning grant from the U.S. Department of Transportation has been awarded to the city of Little Rock to fund design work on a potential deck park situated over the below-grade portion of Interstate 30 between East 6th and 9th Streets, officials announced Monday.

Officials at the engineering firm Garver wrote the grant application after a local nonprofit group, Fifty for the Future, committed $125,000.

Jim Cargill, the immediate past chairman of the Little Rock Regional Chamber of Commerce, told attendees at a news conference that the $2 million sum represented the maximum award under the Department of Transportation's Reconnecting Communities Pilot Program. 

Crews are currently remaking the downtown Little Rock interstate corridor as part of the massive 30 Crossing Project, which began in 2020. 

If the deck park project moves forward, a green space would be installed over the interstate lanes. The park could serve as a link between the area of MacArthur Park, including the renovated Arkansas Museum of Fine Arts, and neighborhoods east of I-30.

