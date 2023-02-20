COLUMNISTS: Parents, as you please

In her response to President Biden's State of the Union address, Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders declared that she would soon unveil "the most far-reaching, bold, conservative education reform in the country."

The next day, Sanders announced her "Arkansas LEARNS" initiative, intended to "educate, not indoctrinate our kids, and put students on a path to success." At the center of the proposal is a policy to give families greater freedom to choose learning environments that align with their values and meet their children's individual learning needs.

Education savings accounts, or ESAs, let families access state funds to pay for private school tuition, tutoring, textbooks, online courses, special needs therapy, and numerous other educational expenses. The Arkansas ESA, called Education Freedom Accounts, would initially be available for low-income families and eligibility would expand to all K-12 students over three years. Ten states have already adopted ESA policies, including five in the last two years.

It's not hard to understand why.

The pandemic--and especially district schools' response to it--awakened parents to the need for education choice. Unnecessarily long school shutdowns, mask mandates, and concerns over the politicization of the classroom have propelled public support for education choice policies, like ESAs, to all-time highs. In a recent poll by the University of Arkansas, 88 percent of Arkansas parents said they support the state's education choice policies.

Not everyone is on board. The teachers' unions and their allies are doing everything they can to block families from accessing alternatives to the district school system.

In an effort to peel away votes from Arkansas legislators representing rural areas, opponents of ESAs are arguing that choice policies either don't benefit rural areas or are harmful to rural district schools.

These two claims--that there are no schooling options in rural areas and that rural schools are imperiled because so many students will leave for those options--are mutually exclusive. They cannot both be true simultaneously, but they can both be and indeed are false.

As we detail in a new Heritage Foundation report, families in rural areas have access to more education options than ever before.

About seven in 10 rural families nationwide live within 10 miles of a private elementary school. Rural areas are also seeing the rise of microschools, a modern reimagining of the one-room schoolhouse.

Microschool networks like Acton Academy, Adamo Education, Great Hearts, Kai Pods, and Prenda are teaching students in small groups, sometimes operating out of homes or church basements. Their approaches vary greatly--ranging from classical to Montessori--but all offer greater flexibility and individualized attention than the traditional classroom environment.

Additionally, high-quality virtual schools are available to anyone with a decent Internet connection--which is becoming increasingly available in rural America. A 2021 survey by the Pew Research Center found that 72 percent of rural Americans said they have a broadband Internet connection at home, up 19 percentage points since 2016.

Fears that the wide availability of education options would harm rural schools are entirely unfounded. Arizona has consistently ranked among the top states for education freedom and choice over the past two decades. More students exercise their school choice options in Arizona than in any other state. If choice policies harmed district schools, then Arizona's rural schools would be falling apart.

In fact, Arizona's rural schools are improving much more than the national average. From 2007 to 2019, Arizona rural students' fourth- and eighth-grade reading and math scores on the National Assessment for Educational Progress increased by a combined 21 points, while scores in rural schools nationally decreased by two points.

On the most recent NAEP, post-pandemic, Arizona's rural students were still up a combined eight points while rural students nationally dropped 17 points from 2007.

Education choice policies like tax-credit scholarships and ESAs expand educational opportunity for rural families while spurring rural district schools to improve their performance. Arkansas has already adopted two education choice programs--the Succeed Scholarship for students with special needs and Philanthropic Investment in Arkansas Kids Scholarship Program for low-income students--which were important steps in the right direction.

However, the current programs are very limited in scope, so few students can benefit. State lawmakers should expand education choice to all families.

By embracing education choice policies, Arkansas lawmakers can deliver on the promise of America's education system and ensure that all children have access to the learning environment that best meets their individual needs and helps them to achieve their full God-given potential.

Jason Bedrick is Research Fellow in the Center for Education Policy at The Heritage Foundation. Matthew Ladner, Ph.D., is Director of the Arizona Center for Student Opportunity at the Arizona Charter School Association.