EDITORIAL: Growing pains

The South proper may end at Pine Bluff with the Delta's western fingertips, as a great man once noted, but Southern countenance echoes nonetheless through the piney woods that ferry a traveler to Little Rock and into the floodplains of the River Valley.

That extends across lower Arkansas and into the hardscrabble foothills of those laboratories of local relief known as the Ouachitas and the Ozark Plateau. But once you climb The Hill and set down in that boom town known as northwest Arkansas, you've entered a cultural buffer zone where Southern is fused with Midwestern, urban with rural, chic with classic, corporate exec with fourth-generation chicken farmer.

The unique aesthetic resulting from this cultural jambalaya has helped attract new residents to the region in droves--high-earning residents--and those Arkansans who turn in each night on the north side of the Bobby Hopper Tunnel know all about growing pains.

Our sister paper in northwest Arkansas reports that the tight housing market--throughout the region, especially in Bentonville--has become one of the region's more acute growing pains.

In Bentonville, a study concluded that 51 percent of residents would have trouble affording a home if moving to the city today. And two-thirds of that 51 percent could only afford to rent, according to the study from the Bentonville Housing Authority.

Steadily rising rent and fewer higher-market homes on the market are making it harder on this influx of families, drawn to the area by the wealth of good jobs afforded by the presence of three Fortune 500 firms and the state's flagship land-grant research university. And homes that hit the market don't stay there for long. The pandemic and resulting supply-chain issues put builders behind, and the region is playing catch-up.

The report found that because of this, many affluent families are buying below their means, thus tightening the market for mid-tier homes. We suppose having an abundance of affluence is a good problem to have, but the region's housing market indeed is struggling to accommodate residents, be they existing or incoming.

How tight is the market? The latest Arvest Skyline Report found a 2.3 percent overall vacancy rate on multifamily housing units, which experts say is functionally zero, and the average price for a single-family house in NWA is up 26.8 percent over a year. In the past five years, the price for houses has increased 43 percent in Benton County and 47 percent in Washington County.

The Bentonville study also found that a portion of the estimated 34,000 commuters into the city each day would choose to live in town, if they could. It doesn't hurt that the top three schools in Arkansas are located right there. And the transformation took place quickly.

One Bentonville developer told the paper that the city is developing into a larger urban center. "They need to build not to the city's code, but to the city's future," he advised.

The city appears ready to adopt that approach. The housing authority work group that authored the year-long study looked at the city code book and its overall planning process. Its recommendations include revamping building codes and ordinances to speed up the permitting process for housing, encouraging mixed-use commercial and residential projects, allowing more units per acre, and a fast-track process called ARROW for housing approval.

Last summer, a University of Toronto urban studies specialist told the Northwest Arkansas Council's annual meeting that the tight housing market is threatening the core pillar of the region's economic life. The council has declared rising housing costs the most serious threat to the region's growth.

Build it and they will come.

North of the Bobby Hopper Tunnel, they came by the thousands. And they keep coming. From Texas, California, Chicago, out of the cornfield ...

Bentonville, as does all of northwest Arkansas, has some smart building to do.