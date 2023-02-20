EDITORIAL: Guilty plea

If not for the fella in the Viking helmet, the face of the Jan. 6 rioters may have been an Arkansan who put his feet up on a desk in Nancy Pelosi's office that day. He's been in the news this year. We believe his sentencing is in May.

But there were a lot more rioters than that, and nearly 1,000 of them have been arrested and charged with some crime. Invariably at their sentencings, they appear completely remorseful, and should be. Doubtless, most of them are. Although a few have been reported to have "walked back" court apologies later. What losers.

Another Arkansan has been in the news this month in regards to his crimes on that Jan. 6 day in Washington. He's a truck driver from Conway named Peter Francis Stager. The papers say prosecutors accuse him of using a flag pole--with an American flag!--to beat a Metropolitan Police Department cop who was guarding the Capitol.

The officer had been knocked down and dragged by others from the archway onto the Capitol to the steps. Where he was beaten bloody.

Mr. Stager pleaded guilty to one count of assaulting, resisting or impeding "certain officers using a dangerous weapon" and other details of the indictment. Prosecutors say they'll ask the judge to dismiss six other charges at sentencing.

The man faces a max of 20 years in prison. And a $250,000 fine.

The papers say because of guidelines, the actual sentence could be substantially lower than that. If so, Mr. Stager will be lucky.