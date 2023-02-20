EWI Constructors of Russellville to renovate facility on Arkansas Tech University’s Ozark campus

The Arkansas Tech University board of trustees awarded a construction contract Monday to EWI Constructors of Russellville to renovate the Ozark campus' Industrial Control Systems Building, a 6,000 square foot facility that has academic programs in automation, industrial electronics and computer information technology.

The project will include creating state of the art automation lab space.

According to Arkansas Tech, interior spaces specific to program demand will be renovated; utilities, lighting and air systems will be updated; and work will be done to relieve flooding issues, provide appropriate handicap accessibility, meet restroom standards, update power needs and restore the roof structure. The building was built in 1976.

The $1,149,307.56 contract will be funded through a $1 million regional workforce grant from the Arkansas Division of Higher Education and funds from the ATU-Ozark educational and general fund approved by the ATU trustees in August 2022. The board met in special session Monday to approve the contract.











