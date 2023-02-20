Fort Smith police investigate shooting on Brooken Hill Drive, near I-540

FORT SMITH -- Police are continuing to investigate a shooting Sunday morning just off Interstate 540.

Police said at 12:40 a.m., they received several calls reporting shots being fired at the 2100 block of Brooken Hill Drive. When they arrived at the scene they discovered no one had been reported injured, but there had been extensive property damage to a building in that area.

Preliminary investigations revealed a vehicle pulled into a parking lot and the occupant(s) exchanged gunfire with an individual outside of the vehicle. The vehicle then sped off heading west on Brooken Hill Drive.

Police are asking residents and business owners in the area to review their surveillance cameras between 12:30 a.m. to 1 a.m. and contact the police if they captured anything on camera that may assist in this investigation.

They said the investigation is ongoing, and more information will be released when available and appropriate.