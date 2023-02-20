Gamecocks survive in overtime

OXFORD, Miss. -- Pushed to the brink, Zia Cooke and South Carolina finally exerted control once the game went into overtime.

Cooke scored five of her 24 points in overtime to help the No. 1 Gamecocks remain unbeaten with a 64-57 victory over Mississippi on Sunday.

The defending national champion Gamecocks (27-0, 14-0) got one of their biggest scares of the season before winning their 33rd consecutive game. The Rebels (20-7, 9-5) never trailed by more than six points in regulation and flirted with their first win over a No. 1 team in 46 years.

"They were locked in," South Carolina Coach Dawn Staley said. "They played their zone and were committed to it, and we didn't handle it well until we actually had to. So it was a good gameplan."

She called the Rebels "an NCAA Tournament team," and they certainly looked the part.

Cooke had six rebounds and four assists to help off-set a 7-of-18 shooting performance. Aliyah Boston added 13 points and 11 rebounds on 4-of-14 shooting and didn't score in the first quarter.

The deep Gamecocks didn't get their usual supply of scoring help for the two stars, though Kamilla Cardoso had eight points and 11 boards.

Angel Baker led Ole Miss with 17 points. Snudda Collins added 11 while Marquesha Davis had nine points and seven rebounds. Rita Igbokwe blocked six shots.

Ole Miss Coach Yolett McPhee-McCuin began her postgame news conference with a big sigh.

"Tough one. Man, today was an incredibly emotional game for me, our players, everybody," she said. "I just grew up looking up to Dawn Staley. I just have so much respect for her as a person. She has become a mentor of mine.

"To be able to take them into overtime and have an opportunity to win after being our third game of the week was incredible."

NO. 2 INDIANA 83,

PURDUE 60

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. -- Mackenzie Holmes scored 20 points, Grace Berger added 14 points and 10 assists and Indiana beat Purdue to clinch a share of its first Big Ten regular-season title in 40 years.

The Hoosiers (26-1, 16-1) won their 14th in a row. Lasha Petree led Purdue with 23 points and Abbey Elliss added 12. The Boilermakers (17-8, 8-7) have lost nine in a row in this rivalry.

NO. 4 UTAH 74,

ARIZONA STATE 69

TEMPE, Ariz. -- Gianna Kneepkens scored 22 points and Jenna Johnson added 15 to push Utah to a Pac-12 victory over stubborn Arizona State.

The Utes (23-3, 13-3), who had a seven-game winning streak stopped at No. 18 Arizona on Friday, struggled to put away Arizona State without post player Alissa Pili.

Sydney Erikstrup had 15 points for the Sun Devils (7-18, 0-16).

NO. 5 LSU 90, FLORIDA 79

GAINSVILLE, Fla. -- Angel Reese had her ninth first-half double-double, Jasmine Carson had a career-high five three-pointers before the break, and LSU raced past Florida.

Reese finished with 25 points and 16 rebounds for her 25th double-double of the season.

Carson also scored 25 points, a career-high, as the graduate transfer from West Virginia went 7 of 14 behind the arc, helping the Tigers (25-1, 13-1) to a season-best 11 3s on 20 attempts.

KK Deans matched her career high with 30 points for the Gators (14-13, 3-11), who have lost five in a row.

NO. 9 DUKE 56, VIRGINIA 52

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. -- Elizabeth Balogun scored 12 points, Taya Corosdale had 10 and Duke survived a stern test from Virginia.

The Blue Devils (22-4, 13-3) led only 47-45 with just over eight minutes left, but Celeste Taylor hit a three-pointer from right in front of the Duke bench to make it a five-point game, starting a 7-2 run that gave them some breathing room and they held on.

Taylor Valladay led Virginia (15-12, 4-12) with 19 points.

NO. 10 NOTRE DAME 83,

PITTSBURGH 43

PITTSBURGH -- Maddy Westbeld and Sonia Citron scored 13 points each and Notre Dame used a huge first-quarter push to race by Pittsburgh.

The Fighting Irish (22-4, 13-3) went on an 18-3 burst over the final 6:47 of the opening frame to build a 16-point lead that the Panthers (10-17, 3-13) never really threatened.

In other Top 25 women's games on Sunday, roommates Elizabeth Kitley and Georgia Amoore both had double-doubles and No. 11 Virginia Tech won its fifth in a row, defeating North Carolina State 75-62. Kitley had 24 points and 10 rebounds for her 50th career double-double and had six blocks. Amoore had 15 points and 11 assists, which tied her career high. ... Madi Williams scored 23 points and No. 15 Oklahoma held off Kansas 86-80. A free throw by Zakiyah Franklin drew Kansas within 82-80 with 3:12 remaining. Neither team would score another field goal as Kansas missed its last nine shots and Oklahoma's last field goal came with 5:12 remaining. Shaylee Gonzales had 18 points and Rori Harmon scored 16 to power No. 17 Texas to a 74-48 romp over West Virginia. ... Shaina Pellington scored 19 points with five assists and No. 18 Arizona smothered Colorado 61-42. The Wildcats (21-6, 11-5) held the Buffaloes to their lowest total of the season and their worst shooting game, 28.3% overall (15 of 53), 1 of 12 from three-point range (8.3%). ... Deja Kelly had 24 points, 5 rebounds and 6 assists to lead No. 19 North Carolina to a 71-58 victory over Wake Forest. Destiny Adams added 11 points off the bench and Kennedy Todd-Williams scored 10 for the Tar Heels (19-8, 10-6). ... Ta'Niya Latson scored 31 points on 10-of-16 shooting and 9-of-10 free throws, leading No. 24 Florida State to a 80-66 victory over Georgia Tech. ... Jayda Curry scored 27 points and Michelle Onyiah had six points in overtime as California upended No. 25 USC 81-78. The Trojans (19-8, 9-7), back in the rankings for the first time since 2016, had their chances to win this one after falling to No. 3 Stanford 50-47 on Friday.

TOP 25 MEN

NO. 2 HOUSTON 72,

MEMPHIS 64

HOUSTON -- J'Wan Roberts had a career-high 20 points and 12 rebounds, and Marcus Sasser also scored 20 points as Houston won its seven consecutive game.

Jamal Shead added 10 points for Houston (25-2, 13-1). The Cougars shot 45% but struggled from deep, going 3 of 17 on three-pointers.

Elijah McCadden had 20 points and six rebounds, DeAndre Williams added 18 points and Damaria Franklin scored 10 for Memphis (20-7, 10-4).

NO. 3 PURDUE 82,

OHIO STATE 55

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. -- Zach Edey had 26 points and 11 rebounds to lead No. 3 Purdue past Ohio State.

Trey Kaufman-Renn scored 11 points and David Jenkins Jr. added nine points for the Boilermakers (24-4, 13-4). Mason Gillis contributed seven points and 10 rebounds for Purdue, which had a 44-21 rebounding edge.

Brice Sensabaugh led the Buckeyes (11-16, 3-13) with 20 points.

NO. 23 N.C. STATE 77,

NORTH CAROLINA 69

RALEIGH, N.C. -- Jarkel Joiner took over for No. 23 North Carolina State during a critical second-half stretch, matching his season high with 29 points to lead the Wolfpack past rival North Carolina.

Joiner had 20 of his points after the break for the Wolfpack (21-7, 11-6). Caleb Love scored 20 points to lead the Tar Heels (16-11, 8-8).

ASUN men

Bellarmine 68, Central Arkansas 67

The University of Central Arkansas' final road game of the regular season ended on a losing note Sunday at Freedom Hall in Lousville, Ky., as it fell one point short of Bellarmine.

UCA (9-20, 4-12 ASUN) led 67-66 with 32 seconds left after Collin Cooper hit a three-pointer, but Bellarmine's Curt Hopf made the game-winning layup to put his team up 68-67 with five seconds remaining.

The Bears opened the game on a 12-3 run, but the Knights (13-16, 8-8) replied with a 16-7 run to tie the game at 19-19 halfway through the first half. Bellarmine took a 36-34 advantage into halftime.

The Bears were led by Camren Hunter's 19 points. Collin Cooper followed with 14 points. Eddy Kayouloud had nine points and 13 rebounds.

Bellarmine was led by Peter Suder's 16 points and Langdon Hatton's 12 points.