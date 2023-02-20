DEAR READERS: As many of you know, everyone here at Heloise Central loves animals, and all of us have had rescued animals that we took into our homes now or at sometime in the past.

With the approach of springtime, there is usually an abundance of puppies and kittens that need homes. Sadly, according to the Animal League, more than 70,000 puppies and kittens are born daily in the United States, producing about 3.7 million animals that are euthanized annually in shelters. This doesn't even include the number of animals that are feral and die by being hit by cars, those that starve to death or those that get sick and die alone. There simply aren't enough homes for all of these animals. It costs taxpayers about $2 billion dollars a year to house, euthanize and dispose of homeless animals every year.

If you have not already spayed or neutered your pets, please do so as soon as possible. With pet ownership comes responsibility. Pets are not status symbols. They depend on us for their food, shelter and protection.

Before you adopt a kitten or a puppy, please remember that pets are not disposable commodities. They are lifelong companions and family members. They need your time and attention, but they also need their shots and to be neutered or spayed. Most of all, they need to be loved and appreciated. If you cannot make that commitment to an animal, perhaps it would be wise not to adopt a pet.

If you chose not to adopt a pet, there are shelters that would gladly welcome volunteers and donations. Your help is always appreciated for the homeless pets that are surrendered to a shelter.

DEAR HELOISE: Warmer weather will be here soon, and I have my bottle of half vinegar and half water all ready under the sink.

I discovered that using this mixture can kill ants that always seem to be a problem where I live. I saw a trail of ants heading for the dry cat food, and with only a couple of sprays, they were dead!

-- Agnes J.,

Hollywood, Fla.

DEAR READER: Not only does the vinegar and water work on killing ants, it also erases the little scent trail they leave behind for other ants to follow. There are so many uses and recipes for vinegar that I can't list them all.

Send a money- or time-saving hint to Heloise, P.O. Box 795001, San Antonio, Texas 78279-5000; fax to (210) 435-6473; or email

Heloise@Heloise.com