• Chris Hinds, a Denver city councilman who is paralyzed from the chest down, said he was asked to hoist himself on the debate stage with his hands before organizers moved everyone to the floor in front of the stage, where he could remain in his wheelchair.

• Antonio Strangio, a 32-year-old prosecutors say is connected to the 'ndrangheta mafia, will be escorted back to Italy to face drug trafficking charges, police in Bali, Indonesia, said.

• Sibil Richardson, who was granted clemency in 2018 after serving nearly four years in prison for her role in an armed robbery, and Alonzo Knox, a military veteran and business owner, advanced to a runoff in a special election for a vacant Louisiana House seat.

• Tracie Dutter, assistant chief of the Contra Costa County, Calif., Fire Protection District, said four firefighters were treated for minor injuries, a Tesla driver was declared dead at the scene and a passenger was hospitalized after the motorist struck a parked ladder truck.

• Travis Grafe, 40, was being held in lieu of a $25,000 bond on charges of attempted murder, aggravated battery on a person 65 or older and attempted robbery, as Miami-Dade police say he beat his parents with a blunt object and fled their home in the Redlands area.

• Jason Elfberg, a school police officer in Las Vegas, was reassigned to other duties pending an investigation into a cellphone video of him slamming to the ground a high schooler, who was recording another pupil's arrest, and kneeling on the student, Clark County, Nev., School District Police Chief Mike Blackeye said in a statement.

• Mark Zuckerberg, CEO of Facebook's parent company, Meta, announced on his social media accounts that the company is testing a subscription service that would let Facebook and Instagram users pay for a verified account.

• Yassin Terou, a Syrian who owns a restaurant in Knoxville, Tenn., has raised more than $190,000 to help those affected by the Feb. 6 earthquake in Turkey and Syria.

• Mary Brown, 38, of Durand, Wis., pleaded innocent on charges of mayhem, physical abuse of an elderly person and intentionally abusing a patient causing great bodily harm, as prosecutors say she amputated a hospice patient's frostbitten foot without his consent and without doctor's orders.