Sections
Manage Subscription
Manage Subscription
Sign in
Today's Paper Arkansas News Legislature Newsletters Core Values Sports Public Notices Archive Obits Puzzles Opinion Story Ideas
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

‘Law & Order’ actor, comedian Belzer dies

Portrayed Detective Munch in 10 series by JAKE COYLE The Associated Press | Today at 5:19 a.m.
FILE - Richard Belzer attends the premiere of "Mistaken For Strangers" during the opening night of the 2013 Tribeca Film Festival on Wednesday April 17, 2013 in New York. Belzer, the longtime stand-up comedian who became one of TV's most indelible detectives as John Munch in “Homicide: Life on the Street” and “Law & Order: SVU,” has died at age 78. Belzer died Sunday, Feb. 19, 2023, at his home in Bozouls in southern France, his longtime friend Bill Scheft told The Hollywood Reporter. (Photo by Charles Sykes/Invision/AP, File)


NEW YORK -- Richard Belzer, the stand-up comedian who portrayed Detective John Munch in "Homicide: Life on the Street" and "Law & Order: SVU," has died. He was 78.

Belzer died Sunday at his home in Bozoul, France, his longtime friend Bill Scheft told The Hollywood Reporter. Comedian Laraine Newman first announced his death on Twitter. The actor Henry Winkler, Belzer's cousin, wrote "Rest in peace Richard."

For more than two decades and across 10 series -- even including appearances on "30 Rock" and "Arrested Development" -- Belzer played the wise-cracking, acerbic homicide detective prone to conspiracy theories. Belzer first played Munch on a 1993 episode of "Homicide" and last played him in 2016 on "Law & Order: SVU."


Belzer never auditioned for the role. After hearing him on "The Howard Stern Show," executive producer Barry Levinson brought the comedian in to read for the part.

"I would never be a detective. But if I were, that's how I'd be," Belzer once said. "They write to all my paranoia and anti-establishment dissidence and conspiracy theories. So it's been a lot of fun for me. A dream, really."

Belzer's Munch would become one of television's longest-running characters and a sunglasses-wearing presence on the small screen for more than two decades.

In 2008, Belzer published the novel "I Am Not a Cop!" with Michael Ian Black. He also helped write several books on conspiracy theories, about things like President John F. Kennedy's assassination.

"He made me laugh a billion times," fellow stand-up comic Richard Lewis said on Twitter.

Born in Bridgeport, Conn., Belzer was drawn to comedy, he said, during an abusive childhood in which his mother would beat him and his older brother, Len.

"My kitchen was the toughest room I ever worked," Belzer told People magazine in 1993.

Belzer embarked on a life of stand-up in New York in 1972. At Catch a Rising Star, Belzer became a regular. He made his big-screen debut in the 1974 TV film "The Groove Tube," co-starring Chevy Chase, which grew out of the comedy group Channel One that Belzer was a part of.

Before "Saturday Night Live" changed the comedy scene in New York, Belzer performed with John Belushi, Gilda Radner, Bill Murray and others on the National Lampoon Radio Hour. In 1975, he became the warm-up comic for "SNL."

  photo  FILE - Actors Dann Florek, left, and Richard Belzer from "Law & Order: SVU" attend the NBC Network 2013 Upfront at Radio City Music Hall, Monday, May 13, 2013, in New York. Belzer, the longtime stand-up comedian who became one of TV's most indelible detectives as John Munch in “Homicide: Life on the Street” and “Law & Order: SVU,” has died at age 78. Belzer died Sunday, Feb. 19, 2023, at his home in Bozouls in southern France, his longtime friend Bill Scheft told The Hollywood Reporter. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, File)
  



 Gallery: Richard Belzer, 1944-2023
















Print Headline: ‘Law & Order’ actor, comedian Belzer dies

ADVERTISEMENT

Sponsor Content

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT