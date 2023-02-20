‘Law & Order’ actor, comedian Belzer dies





NEW YORK -- Richard Belzer, the stand-up comedian who portrayed Detective John Munch in "Homicide: Life on the Street" and "Law & Order: SVU," has died. He was 78.

Belzer died Sunday at his home in Bozoul, France, his longtime friend Bill Scheft told The Hollywood Reporter. Comedian Laraine Newman first announced his death on Twitter. The actor Henry Winkler, Belzer's cousin, wrote "Rest in peace Richard."

For more than two decades and across 10 series -- even including appearances on "30 Rock" and "Arrested Development" -- Belzer played the wise-cracking, acerbic homicide detective prone to conspiracy theories. Belzer first played Munch on a 1993 episode of "Homicide" and last played him in 2016 on "Law & Order: SVU."





Belzer never auditioned for the role. After hearing him on "The Howard Stern Show," executive producer Barry Levinson brought the comedian in to read for the part.

"I would never be a detective. But if I were, that's how I'd be," Belzer once said. "They write to all my paranoia and anti-establishment dissidence and conspiracy theories. So it's been a lot of fun for me. A dream, really."

Belzer's Munch would become one of television's longest-running characters and a sunglasses-wearing presence on the small screen for more than two decades.

In 2008, Belzer published the novel "I Am Not a Cop!" with Michael Ian Black. He also helped write several books on conspiracy theories, about things like President John F. Kennedy's assassination.

"He made me laugh a billion times," fellow stand-up comic Richard Lewis said on Twitter.

Born in Bridgeport, Conn., Belzer was drawn to comedy, he said, during an abusive childhood in which his mother would beat him and his older brother, Len.

"My kitchen was the toughest room I ever worked," Belzer told People magazine in 1993.

Belzer embarked on a life of stand-up in New York in 1972. At Catch a Rising Star, Belzer became a regular. He made his big-screen debut in the 1974 TV film "The Groove Tube," co-starring Chevy Chase, which grew out of the comedy group Channel One that Belzer was a part of.

Before "Saturday Night Live" changed the comedy scene in New York, Belzer performed with John Belushi, Gilda Radner, Bill Murray and others on the National Lampoon Radio Hour. In 1975, he became the warm-up comic for "SNL."

FILE - Actors Dann Florek, left, and Richard Belzer from "Law & Order: SVU" attend the NBC Network 2013 Upfront at Radio City Music Hall, Monday, May 13, 2013, in New York. Belzer, the longtime stand-up comedian who became one of TV's most indelible detectives as John Munch in “Homicide: Life on the Street” and “Law & Order: SVU,” has died at age 78. Belzer died Sunday, Feb. 19, 2023, at his home in Bozouls in southern France, his longtime friend Bill Scheft told The Hollywood Reporter. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, File)











Gallery: Richard Belzer, 1944-2023







