Weekend party house

State lawmakers complain about the federal government's overreach in telling states what they may and may not do. Now our state legislators are overreaching their boundaries by dictating the laws that our cities make to protect their citizens' right to a safe and secure investment in their neighborhoods.

Big government in Little Rock wants to nullify cities' carefully considered protections for neighborhoods from commercial encroachment. SB197, if passed, would allow any home in any neighborhood anywhere in Arkansas to become an overnight rental. This is not a "mom and pop trying to raise a few bucks" proposition. Out-of-town entrepreneurs often buy up homes to turn them into lucrative rental businesses. The prices of houses go up, reselling your home will be more difficult with a rental next door, our scarce housing stock for hardworking families is diminished, and neighborhoods are denied permanent residents who vote and make our lives richer.

If you don't speak up now, that nice neighbor's house next door could become a permanent weekend party house.

Let your senators and representatives know that you value the peace and protection of your neighborhood and to vote against SB197 now.

GWEN BENNETT

Eureka Springs

Is solar worth much?

Your recent guest opinion titled "Solar Success" requires rebuttal. It is both deeply flawed and overtly insulting to the other side of the argument. If we decide to pursue investments in solar energy, fine. Their position detracts from wise choices by encouraging bad analysis. And not everyone who disagrees with you is peddling "misinformation" to protect their "monopoly." Like me.

In Arkansas, if I put exactly the right size solar unit on my house, I won't pay another penny for electricity for as long as my panels last and the law is unchanged. Not one. Nothing changes between me and the utility except it doesn't get money anymore, just electricity it may or may not be able to use. I get to decide how much and what time of day or year it's used.

At best, it will manage to reduce the power it generates or purchases. Yet that avoided cost is only about 40 percent of our utility bill. The other 60 percent pays for everything else. If half of all customers suddenly converted to solar, half of all nongeneration costs will have to be paid for by someone else.

The utility will not have to eat those costs. They will be shifted to other ratepayers. Renters and people who cannot take upfront costs or long-term commitments will pay. Every kilowatt we generate from rooftop solar is more than twice as expensive as generating it somewhere else. Including utility-scale solar.

Is it really worth that much? I say no.

JOHN MOSS

Little Rock

Might it make sense?

In response to the discussion of moving water thousands of miles to dry areas, might it make more sense to not develop further in those areas where there is inadequate water? In a like manner, would it make sense to quit building in areas subject to flooding? But if the government can subsidize private development with tax dollars, maybe it doesn't matter.

BILL POLK

Conway

Something sticks out

Regarding the photo by Stephen Swofford on a recent front page, the people filling the steps outside the House chamber as Sarah Huckabee Sanders unveiled her education overhaul appeared to be mainly white onlookers/supporters. What a shake-up!

TRACY AHLERT

Fayetteville

Moral indifference

Bradley Gitz anchored last week's argument against affirmative action on a nonsensical premise. He asserts "that you cannot use racial discrimination to correct for the consequences of racial discrimination because there is no moral end that can be achieved by immoral means."

This premise is nonsensical because Gitz fails to distinguish between an act that causes injury and an act taken to repair or cure an injury. Gitz gives both the injurious act and the curative act the same name, and thereby asserts that they are morally equal. They are not. Discrimination is unjust and prejudicial treatment that injures or disadvantages someone because of their perceived membership in disapproved groups or classes. Actions taken to repair the injury from prior discrimination are generally called restitution.

For example, most of us would find it perfectly reasonable if a court ordered a bank robber to make restitution and pay back the bank. Under Gitz's reasoning, however, bank robbery and restitution payments are equally reprehensible because they both involve an involuntary transfer of money.

Reasonable people can disagree about the scope and scale of specific affirmative-action efforts and other forms of restitution to address the inevitable friction of living in a diverse, multicultural community. While Gitz admits that "the complete eradication of racism" is implausible, he offers no suggestion for curing the damage done by that racism and other forms of discrimination. His moral indifference is troubling.

EARL ANTHES

Forrest City

Fix existing schools

Hopefully we can all agree that additional steps are needed to improve education in Arkansas. In most national rankings, our state ranks near the bottom, even as we have some charter schools near the top. As both a graduate of public education and a parent of two sons with public education from the state, I can say from personal experience there are good teachers, schools and programs we can build on.

Both political parties believe we need to pay our teachers better, and improve facilities as well as teacher support and involving Arkansas teachers in developing improvement programs. Targeted charter-school programs have been successful in many areas. I believe giving away our taxpayer money to provide funds for private/church schools runs against the efforts to improve our schools and will not work. Let's work together to support our teachers and improve the existing public school programs, not the private schools where many of the wealthy kids already go!

CLIFF SCOGIN

Fayetteville