False report of active shooter at Mabelvale Middle School, Little Rock police say

Little Rock police are investigating what they say is a false report of an active shooter at Mabelvale Middle School on Monday.

Officers responded to Mabelvale Middle School, 10811 Mabelvale West Road, around 11 a.m. in reference to a call about an active shooter, the department said on Twitter.

“Upon further investigation by Officers and Detectives, it was determined to be false information,” the tweet said.

“The school did go into a brief lockdown but it is lifted now,” said Mark Edwards, a spokesman for the department.

“We got a call and sent officers who investigated, and determined that there was no active shooter,” Edwards said Monday afternoon.

Edwards said that no injuries were reported at the middle school.

The tweet said the investigation to identify the source of the information is ongoing.