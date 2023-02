Mandate for shots debated in U.S.

LOWRY CITY, Mo. -- One year after it began being enforced nationwide on Feb. 20, 2022, the covid-19 vaccination requirement affecting an estimated 10 million health care workers is the last remaining major mandate from President Joe Biden's sweeping attempt to boost national vaccination rates. The health care vaccination mandate is scheduled to run until November 2024.

But some contend that it's time to stop now, citing fewer severe covid-19 cases, health care staffing shortages and the impending May 11 expiration of a national public health emergency that has been in place since January 2020.

"Their regulations are making it harder to give care -- not easier," said Tim Corbin, the administrator of Truman Lake Manor in Missouri. Corbin also doubles as a nurse, adding that "the mandates need to end."

Truman Lake Manor is one of about 750 nursing homes and 110 hospitals nationwide written up for violating federal staff vaccination rules during the past year, according to an Associated Press analysis of data from the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services. Most were given a bureaucratic nudge to do better -- though some nursing homes also received fines, especially when they had multiple other problems.

CMS said in a statement to the AP that "the requirement for staff to be fully vaccinated has been a critical step in responding to the pandemic" and "has saved Americans from countless infections, hospitalizations and death."

The policy requires workers, contractors and volunteers at facilities receiving Medicare or Medicaid payments to have the full primary dosage of an original covid-19 vaccine, with exemptions for medical or religious reasons. Though nursing homes can be fined for violations, CMS generally gave violating facilities additional time to update their policies and come into compliance.

The Republican-led U.S. House recently passed legislation that would halt the mandate, but the bill is unlikely to pass in the Democratic-led Senate.

Meanwhile, the requirement continues with mixed results and -- in some cases -- widespread exceptions.

When a state inspector visited Truman Lake Manor in December, a coronavirus outbreak had infected 26 of the 60 residents and about a quarter of the staff within the previous few weeks. Corbin said the outbreak originated from an unvaccinated employee with a religious exemption who tested negative for covid-19 before working a shift and wore a mask. The employee didn't feel well and tested positive after arriving home.

The inspector found that more than 40% of the staff had been granted religious exemptions from getting vaccinated. But the federal Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services does not scrutinize the rationale for such exemptions. The reason the facility was cited for a vaccination deficiency was because three employees had failed to receive their second dose of the vaccine and had no exemption on record. After the citation, they each got the second shot and regulators approved the corrections in January.

It's hard to find workers willing to be vaccinated, Corbin said, because many local residents remain opposed to the vaccine or doubt its effectiveness. Just 42% of adults in St. Clair County are vaccinated against covid-19 -- a rate barely half the national average.

Workforce shortages are causing more than half of nursing homes nationally to limit resident admissions, according to the American Health Care Association, which represents long-term care facilities. Though most other health care sectors have rebounded, nursing home employment was down 13% in 2022 compared to pre-pandemic levels and reached lows not seen since the 1990s.

LeadingAge, an association of nonprofit nursing homes and other aging service providers, originally supported the mandate and still encourages vaccinations, but it now says a federal requirement no longer is needed.

Though deaths are down significantly from their peak in January 2021, older adults and people with underlying health problems remain more susceptible to serious cases of covid-19. Because of that, some medical professionals believe the vaccine mandate should continue at nursing homes and hospitals.





"This is an important requirement," said Dr. Georges Benjamin, executive director of the American Public Health Association. "Not only does it protect the health care workers themselves, it also protects the patients."

Nationwide, about 5% of the more than 15,000 nursing homes caring for Medicare or Medicaid patients have been cited for violating the covid-19 vaccination requirement, and about 2% of the 4,900 hospitals, according to the AP's analysis. But those citations haven't been evenly spread among states and occurred less often during the latter half of 2022.

Twenty-four states cited no hospitals for covid-19 vaccination violations.

Texas, which has the most nursing homes nationally participating in Medicare or Medicaid, had just one nursing home cited for violating the vaccination rule.

Kansas, Florida and Texas each declined to check for vaccination violations, instead leaving that process to CMS, which hired contractors. As a result, CMS said Texas was docked more than $2.5 million in federal funding, Florida more than $1.2 million and Kansas nearly $350,000.

Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly, a Democrat who faced reelection in a Republican-leaning state, said last year that the vaccine mandate conflicted with state law and could worsen workforce shortages.

Nationally, the number of nursing homes cited for vaccination violations declined noticeably last June, after CMS stopped requiring state inspectors to check for compliance when responding to complaints about unrelated allegations, such as neglect of patients. CMS cited substantial compliance with the vaccination requirement while making the change.

