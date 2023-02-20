• Tom Sizemore is in critical condition after having a brain aneurysm, a representative for the actor said Sunday. Sizemore suffered the aneurysm around 2 a.m. Saturday at his home in Los Angeles. He was hospitalized in intensive care, his manager Charles Lago said. Lago described Sizemore's condition "a wait and see situation." Sizemore, 61, has acted in films including "Saving Private Ryan," "Heat" and "Black Hawk Down."

• CNN anchor Don Lemon was criticized by the network's chairman after his on-air comments about women and aging set off an uproar inside the cable news channel. Network chairman Chris Licht opened his daily 9 a.m. editorial call Friday by saying that the remarks by Lemon left him "disappointed." "His remarks were upsetting, unacceptable and unfair to his co-hosts, and ultimately a huge distraction to the great work of this organization," Licht told his staff, according to a recording of the call obtained by The New York Times. Lemon, who has a history of televised gaffes, roiled colleagues Thursday when he asserted on-air that Nikki Haley, the 51-year-old GOP presidential candidate, "isn't in her prime, sorry." With "CNN This Morning" co-anchors Poppy Harlow and Kaitlan Collins, he was discussing a proposal by Haley that politicians over 75 years old be subjected to mental competency tests, a comment viewed as a swipe at President Joe Biden, who just turned 80. "A woman is considered to be in her prime in her 20s and 30s and maybe 40s," Lemon said, to the visible dismay of his co-anchors. He refused to back down after Harlow questioned his remarks, telling her to "look it up." Haley later responded to Lemon in a tweet, referring to "Sexist middle-aged CNN anchors." On Friday, Lemon addressed the matter in a six-minute monologue to the CNN newsroom. "I am sorry," Lemon said. "I did not mean to offend anyone." He added that "the people I'm closest to in this organization are women," citing a list of female colleagues including anchors Dana Bash and Erin Burnett. Lemon was absent Friday from his program's broadcast. He dialed into the Friday call from Miami. A CNN spokesperson said Lemon had not been formally suspended. The spokesperson declined to comment further on personnel matters.