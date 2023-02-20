NLR police investigating Monday evening homicide

North Little Police are investigating a homicide that took place Monday in the area of 2400 Parker St., according to a press release from the department.

Police responded to a call Monday just before 6 p.m. where they discovered a man suffering from at least one gunshot wound.

The victim, who has not been identified, was was later pronounced dead at the scene.

This investigation is ongoing. Police and detectives are still processing the scene and conducting interviews.

More details will follow as information becomes available.