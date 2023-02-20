SOCCER

Swanson's goal beats Japan

Mallory Swanson scored in the 45th minute, and the United States shut out Japan 1-0 Sunday to remain undefeated in the SheBelieves Cup. Swanson got the ball on a pass from Alex Morgan and outraced the defender before beating goalkeeper Ayaka Yamashita from the center of the box with a shot off her right foot to the far corner. The forward in her team-best fourth start this year leads the U.S. in scoring after scoring both goals in Thursday night's 2-0 win over Canada in Orlando to start this annual event. Swanson, who is married Chicago Cubs and former Vanderbilt shortstop Dansby Swanson, now has six goals in four games and is one off her career-high for a season. This goal was the 31st of her national team career. She also set a career-high scoring in her fifth consecutive international game dating back to Nov. 13. That tied the longest scoring streak by a U.S. women's player since Christen Press had a six-game scoring streak between November 2019 and February 2020.

GOLF

Langer equals Irwin's record

Bernhard Langer matched Hale Irwin's PGA Tour Champions victory record of 45 on Sunday, winning the Chubb Classic in Naples, Fla., for the fifth time. The 65-year-old Langer matched his age with a closing 7-under 65 for a three-stroke victory over Steve Stricker and Padraig Harrington. Langer finished at 17-under 199 on Tiburon Golf Club's Black Course. At 65 years, 5 months, 23 days, the German star extended his record as the oldest winner. He holds the top three spots on the list. Langer also won Chubb titles in 2011, 2013, 2016 and 2022. Stricker shot a 66, and Harrington closed with a 65. Ken Duke (Arkadelphia, Henderson State) fired a 73 on Sunday and finished at 2-under 214. Glen Day (Little Rock) shot a 74 for the second day in a row and finished at 5-over 221.

Ko first in Saudi Ladies

Lydia Ko, the No. 1 player in women's golf, made her 2023 debut by closing with a 4-under 68 for a one-shot victory Aditi Ashok of India in the Aramco Saudi Ladies International. Ko finished last year by winning the $2 million prize at the LPGA Tour finale. She got married, skipped the LPGA Tour season opener in Florida and then showed at Royal Greens Golf & Country Club that she was still it form. Ko, who finished at 267, won $750,000 from the largest purse among regular Ladies European Tour events. It was her 26th victory worldwide.

Olesen wins in Thailand

Thorbjorn Olesen of Denmark won his seventh European tour title by closing with a 6-under 66 for a four-shot victory in the Thailand Classic. Starting the final round two shots ahead of countryman Nicolai Hojgaard and Yannik Paul of Germany, the Dane never let anyone threaten him in a bogey-free final round at Amata Springs Country Club. Paul closed with a 68 to finish second. Alexander Knappe of Germany, with a dazzling performance on the back nine where he managed seven birdies, finished with a 67 for 270 to finish joint-third along with Dutchman Joost Luiten (69).

BASEBALL

Andrus agrees to $3M deal

Elvis Andrus has agreed to a $3 million, one-year contract with the Chicago White Sox, likely filling the team's hole at second base. A person familiar with the negotiations confirmed the deal to The Associated Press on Sunday on condition of anonymity because the move was pending a successful physical. The 34-year-old Andrus finished last season with Chicago, hitting .271 with 9 home runs and 28 RBI in 43 games after he was cut by Oakland. He was signed by the White Sox after Tim Anderson had surgery for a torn ligament in his left middle finger, but the All-Star shortstop is healthy again and the team has an opening at second.

TENNIS

Alcaraz wins in Argentina

Top-seeded Carlos Alcaraz won his first title since his milestone U.S. Open triumph by beating Cameron Norrie in straight sets at the Argentina Open on Sunday. The world No. 2 overcame No. 12 Norrie 6-3, 7-5 in the clay-court final. A right leg injury sidelined Alcaraz from the Australian Open, with Novak Djokovic reclaiming the No. 1 ranking from Alcaraz after winning the title there. The 19-year-old Alcaraz dropped only one set -- to Serbia's Laslo Djere -- in his first tournament of the year. After winning the first set in 36 minutes, Alcaraz quickly broke second-seeded Norrie in the second set but the Briton hit back when the Spaniard was serving for the championship at 5-4. Alcaraz broke Norrie with a drop shot to win the title.

Medvedev earns 16th title

Sixth-seeded Daniil Medvedev rallied past Jannik Sinner at the Rotterdam Open on Sunday to win his 16th title. Medvedev prevailed 5-7, 6-2, 6-2 in the indoor hard-court final against the Italian, who was looking for back-to-back titles following his victory at Montpellier, France. Medvedev converted five of 12 break points and limited his unforced errors to 17, compared to Sinner's 30. The 27-year-old Russian improved his record against Sinner to 6-0.

TRACK & FIELD

Indoor record broken

Femke Bol broke a 40-year-old world indoor record in the women's 400 meters on Sunday, covering the distance in 49.26 seconds. Bol was running in front of a home crowd at the Dutch Indoor Championships in Apeldoorn, Netherlands. "When I crossed the line I knew that the record was mine, because of the noise that the crowd made," Bol said. The previous record of 49.59 was set by Jarmila Kratochvilova on March 7, 1982. The 22-year-old Bol won bronze at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics in the 400 hurdles. She also ran a world indoor 500-meter best of 1:05.63 in Boston in her first race of this season. On Sunday, she got off to a strong start at the Omnisport arena and beat Lieke Klaver, who finished second in 50.34.

Cameron Norrie of Britain returns the ball to Carlos Alcaraz of Spain during the final match of the Argentina Open ATP in Buenos Aires, Argentina, Sunday, Feb. 19, 2023. (AP Photo/Natacha Pisarenko)



Carlos Alcaraz of Spain returns the ball to Cameron Norrie of Britain during the final match of the Argentina Open ATP in Buenos Aires, Argentina, Sunday, Feb. 19, 2023. (AP Photo/Natacha Pisarenko)



Carlos Alcaraz of Spain celebrates winning the final match of the Argentina Open ATP against Cameron Norrie of Britain, in Buenos Aires, Argentina, Sunday, Feb. 19, 2023. (AP Photo/Natacha Pisarenko)



Carlos Alcaraz of Spain celebrates winning the final match of the Argentina Open ATP against Cameron Norrie of Britain in Buenos Aires, Argentina, Sunday, Feb. 19, 2023. (AP Photo/Natacha Pisarenko)



Carlos Alcaraz of Spain, right, greets Cameron Norrie of Britain, after winning the final match of the Argentina Open ATP in Buenos Aires, Argentina, Sunday, Feb. 19, 2023. (AP Photo/Natacha Pisarenko)

