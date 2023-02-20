On-campus living to return to Shorter with new dorms

Shorter College will construct on-campus residence halls as part of transitioning back to its former status as a "residential" institution rather than its current designation as a "commuter" school.

The first residence hall, on the corner of Locust Street and Bishop Lindsey Avenue in North Little Rock, will house out-of-town students, as well as athletes for Shorter's new men's and women's basketball teams, which debuted this season.

"This building represents the future, and we are excited about what we're doing," said Jerome O. Green, Shorter's president. The college hopes to allow students to move into the new dormitory in August in time for the start of the 2023-24 academic year.

The dorm will be two stories with a 48-bed capacity, according to James Cain, Shorter's director of communications. This is the first of three dorms planned for the next five years.

Having residence halls "will help a lot" with student recruitment, as "we already have students who are interested in Shorter from around the state, but we don't have housing for them," Green said. "Students don't have a lot of money, [so] it's a lot easier for them to come into a dorm situation and enjoy the traditional bridge from high school through college into the professional world."

The estimated cost of the first dorm is $2.7 million, with the next two dorms anticipated to cost as much as $4 million, but the college has secured bank financing, and "we expect the dorms to be revenue generating" through students paying room and board, he said. "We anticipate [dorms] providing cash flow to [pay off] the financing."

Founded in 1886 by the African Methodist Episcopal Church and named for AME Bishop Hames A. Shorter, the private, faith-based liberal arts college is the only private, two-year HBCU (Historically Black Colleges and Universities) in the country, according to Cain.

Its graduates have included prominent figures in Arkansas history, such as Scipio A. Jones, a civil rights lawyer who defended 12 men sentenced to death following the Elaine Massacre of 1919, and Daisy Gatson Bates, a civil rights leader who helped mentor the Little Rock Nine during the 1957 desegregation of Little Rock Central High School. Today's state holiday, "Daisy Gatson Bates Day," held on the third Monday in February, commemorates her legacy.

Though Shorter College has "a long and storied history," the institution ran into "financial and regulatory issues" in the 1990s that led to loss of accreditation, and the college was essentially "dormant" -- except for adult education -- for more than a decade, Green said. He was "hired to revive the institution" in 2012, and Shorter regained its accreditations and certifications.

As part of that "revitalization," Shorter's antiquated dorms were demolished, making it into strictly a commuter school, but enrollment is now between 600 and 700 students, and sports are back in the form of men's and women's basketball teams, he said. Those "students need a place to live," hence the plan to bring residence halls back to campus.

The dorms are also part of yearslong campus "beautification" efforts that have involved improvements to everything from building exteriors and sidewalks to shrubbery and lighting, he said. The beautification undertaking has been made possible through the Arkansas Department of Transportation's streetscapes program, and "we're going to be working on the front end of campus this spring and summer as the [first] dorm is being constructed."

It was critical to resurrect Shorter after its dormant period because the college "serves a need," Green said. Shorter offers "small classes, a strongly supportive environment to encourage students, a caring staff that ensures success, and affordability -- and a lot of students are looking for that environment."