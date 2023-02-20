OPINION | A WORD: Here’s a tricky little game to start your week, Arkansas

Can you recognize a common word from some of its definitions?
Let's play a game. Let's call the game Obfuscation.
Today's word has five letters and can be a noun or an adjective. It descends from a Middle English word that descended from a Latin word derived from another Latin word meaning millstone.
? ... ? ... ? ... ? ... ?
The word means:
- ◼️ Pulverizing by friction, grinding.
- ◼️ Of or relating to a certain type of gestational trophoblastic disease.
- ◼️ Of or relating to a mass of matter as distinguished from the properties or motions of molecules or atoms.
- ◼️ Of or relating to larger units of behavior, especially as relatable to an earlier deprivation or motivational pattern of the organism.
- ◼️ Containing one mole of solute in one liter of solution.
- ◼️ The only type of tooth in a manatee's mouth.
"Mole" was the word Feb. 13. I'll print today's answer Feb. 27, but feel free to email if you'd like to know today.
Email: cstorey@adgnewsroom.com